



Disputes over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol have become the Achilles' heel of the EU's relations with the United Kingdom, the German foreign minister said on Thursday as she held talks with her British counterpart in London. Annalena Baerbocks appeal to find a solution to the protocol deadlock came during wide-ranging and long-delayed talks with James Cleverly in London, which also covered the war in Ukraine and the state of Anglo-German relations. Baerbock, a former student at the London School of Economics, said she had felt Brexit like losing a family member but was determined not to look back in anger. In a reference to the protocol, which sets out post-Brexit controls and standards in Northern Ireland, she said: It is essential that we find a responsible and pragmatic solution for Northern Ireland on the basis of existing arrangements. It is the only way to realize the full potential of our partnership. As we engage in our new relationship, we are committed to obtaining the best outcomes for those directly affected. While we cannot turn back the clock, we can decide to move forward towards a better shared future. She strongly urged the UK not to act contrary to international law, warning that it would be harder to make the case for international rules-based order at the UN security council. Baerbocks remarks show there is a willingness in Europe to test whether Rishi Sunak's government is willing to seek a solution to the dispute that has marred relations with the EU, and to a lesser extent the US, since Brexit . But the Achilles' heel reference also highlights how the impact of post-Brexit trade deals on Northern Ireland is hampering progress on other issues, including the Horizon science funding program and wider political cooperation. Germany is keen to improve bilateral relations with the UK as it sees daily contact with the UK in rapid decline, symbolized by the decline in German language teaching in British schools. In their talks at Lancaster House, the two sides agreed to revive a long-defunct cultural commission and bring the 500 German and British twin cities and towns into the digital age. Cleverly said Britain's problems with the protocol were long-standing, but he welcomed the much more constructive tone between the UK and the commission. It is a precursor to success, even if it is not enough on its own. Baerbock would not be involved in future detailed talks on the protocol, which would be conducted by the European Commission, but Germany could certainly set the tone. Relations between Baerbock, a strong supporter of arming Ukraine, and the UK government are generally good, although the German Greens' ethical foreign policy may seem a long way from that of the UK Conservative party. Ahead of the visit, Baerbock said he wanted to discuss with the British further sanctions against Russia, arms transfers to Ukraine and winter relief, all designed to make Vladimir Putin realize that his brutal war of aggression is destined to fail.

