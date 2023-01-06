UK strike law will make it harder for key workers to strike







The UK government is planning to introduce a new law forcing workers in key public sectors such as ambulance services to maintain a basic level of service during strike action or risk dismissal. In a statement on Thursday, the government said it would introduce a bill to parliament in the coming weeks. set minimum safety levels for fire, ambulance and rail services. The new law, which would force a certain percentage of workers to continue coming to work on strike days, could also affect nurses, teachers and immigration officers. Workers who strike after being told to report to work by their employer and union may face being fired. As well as protecting the freedom to strike, the government must also protect lives and livelihoods, said business secretary Grant Shapps. While we hope that voluntary arrangements can continue to be made in most cases, the introduction of minimum levels of security, the minimum levels of service that we expect to be provided, will restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protect the public from disproportionate disruption, he added. Shoes. Notification follows the worst industrial unrest the UK economy has seen in years. Workers are facing a sharp decline in living standards and are demanding higher wages in the face of record inflation. Walkouts by rail workers this week disrupted the return to office after the holiday with several main train lines running no services at all on Thursday after drivers walked out. The strike in recent months has disrupted railways, schools, hospitals and the postal service. The Royal College of Nursing staged the first nationwide strike in its 106-year history last month. Critical care was excluded from the nurses’ strike and unions pledged to cover life-threatening emergencies during recent walkouts by ambulance workers. The new bill also covers health services, education, nuclear decommissioning, border security and other transport services. The government said it would only impose minimum security levels in these areas if voluntary agreements could not be reached. The government said it would invite unions to discuss what is fair and affordable in public sector pay for the next financial year starting in April, noting that inflation-adjusted pay prices risk pushing up prices even Further. He called on the unions to call off future strikes in the meantime in favor of dialogue. But unions may be less receptive to the government’s offer of talks after Thursday’s announcement. Unions will fight this every step of the way, said the Trades Union Congress, which represents 48 UK unions. I tweet. He said the new anti-strike legislation is wrong, inappropriate and almost certainly illegal. The opposition Labor Party is also against the proposed legislation and has said it will change it completely if it wins the next general election. Have a good look at what they bring forward, but if its further restrictions then we will repeal it, Labor leader Keir Starmer said in response to questions from reporters in a speech earlier on Thursday. I don’t think legislation is how you end industrial disputes. You have to get in the room and compromise, Starmer added.

