BC issues one-time cost of living tax credit payments





British Columbians with low and middle incomes will get an expanded tax credit this month, aimed at helping offset the rising cost of living. The one-time BC Affordability Credit is being rolled out as an addition to the already planned Climate Action Tax Credit, which is a quarterly payment to offset the province’s carbon tax. Read more: The BC Hydro rebate and BC Affordability Credit come as David Eby was sworn in as premier Read the following: Canadians in Mexico advised to shelter in place as cartel violence erupts on the streets In a media release Thursday, BC Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said the additional affordability credit will go in whole or in part to 85 percent of British Columbians and will be paid through the Canada Revenue Agency. BC residents who are registered for direct deposit with the CRA could see the money appear in their bank accounts on Thursday, but the ministry said it could take up to 10 days for the payments to arrive. Trending now BC travelers are kidnapped as violence erupts in the Mexican state of Sinaloa

Low wages are hit hardest by rising prices

Adults will receive up to $164 each, on top of their original carbon tax credit, with an additional $41 per child. The loan is means-tested, meaning the payment is reduced on a sliding scale for single individuals with incomes above $36,901 or families with combined incomes above $43,051. Read more: Four ways life could get more expensive in BC in 2023, and some ways it might not Read the following: Rare video captures a whale giving birth in front of stunned boaters The province is also increasing BC Family Benefit (formerly known as the Child Benefit Benefit) payments for the first three months of 2023. January, February and March payments will increase to $58.33 per child, each month – again, with income-adjusted payments. These payments will be made on January 20.

