In parts of Mesoamerica today, indigenous communities use a 260-day ceremonial calendar. Now, new evidence suggests the practice dates back at least 3,000 years. Newly discovered ruins along the southern Gulf Coast appear to have been designed in accordance with the ancient system of time measurement.

Aerial surveys using lidar technology revealed that hundreds of architectural complexes were aligned to facilitate timed observations of the sunrise and sunset, the moon and other celestial objects in accordance with this 260-day cycle. Scientists had suspected that the calendar, which is linked to the cycles of corn farming and human reproduction, dates back to now. But the earliest documented evidence of its use was a glyph depicting the 7 Deer, one of the days in the calendar, as part of a third-century BCE mural in Guatemala. Since these cultures left no written records from earlier periods, scientists have found it extremely difficult to establish evidence of earlier calendar use until this large-scale new discovery.

The researchers behind the findings published their resultsIN Advances in science Friday.

These monumental assemblages of plazas, pyramids, and platforms, some spanning more than half a mile, indicate that the 260-day cycle was likely of central importance to the Olmecs, Mayans, and other cultures from at least the key time period around 1000 AD. BC, when it was most widespread. corn farming began to take hold in the region.

It is clear that the orientations reflect a complex worldview in which astronomical knowledge conditioned by practical concerns was intertwined with religious concepts, says co-author Ivan prajc, who studies Mesoamerican archeology and archaeoastronomy at the Slovenian Academy of Sciences and Arts.

For centuries, many of these sprawling, time-worn sites were invisible in plain sight. But aerial survey technology now allows archaeologists to uncover patterns of ancient land use and architecture. Lidar systems use an array of infrared beams, hundreds of thousands per second, shot down from an aircraft. As each ray hits something on the earth’s surface, it bounces back to provide a measure of distance. The resulting network produces a large cloud of data points. Computer software crunches the data to create high-resolution images of the earth’s surface and structures on it, even erasing trees in digital deforestation, which has been used to uncover lost cities in the Amazon.

Analyzing several lidar datasets, Prajc and colleagues identified 415 distinct ceremonial complexes dating from 1100 BC to 250 AD. Among them is the Olmec center of San Lorenzo, Mexico, and the recently discovered Aguada Fnix on a ranch. Mexican near Guatemala. border, which may be the largest and oldest known Maya monumental complex. The group analyzed the astronomical orientations of countries on important days of the 260-day calendar, including solstices and lunar cycles.

Among the most common orientations found in complexes dating between 1100 and 750 BCE were those aligned with sunrises on February 11 and October 29, two dates separated by a full 260 calendar days. Other intriguing connections appear to exist. Some places, for example, seem to describe the seasonal extremes of Venus’s appearances as the evening star, which roughly bookends the regions’ rainy season.

The complexes were not cities with large residential areas, but functional observatory sites that also likely served as gathering places for important communal events or observations, the authors note. They were often arranged in the form of a rectangle or square and featured squares surrounded by mounds, pyramids and platforms, sometimes built according to key numbers at the core of the calendar system.

Since the early orientations that we have analyzed [that] reflect the use of this cycle are embedded in architectural complexes located along the southern shore of the Gulf, this is likely the area where the 260-day count originated, prajc says.

However, not everyone is convinced by the findings. Gerardo Aldana, who studies Mesoamerican history, art and architecture at the University of California, Santa Barbara, notes that lidar is most effective when followed by field investigations. There simply aren’t enough of the latter to suggest the authors are finding anything other than random patterns within a large enough data set, Aldana says. And while most studies of the roughly 400 countries have faced east and west, Aldana believes their orientations are not known precisely enough to support the study’s hypothesis. In my opinion, the authors have not convincingly demonstrated that they have identified astronomically or calendrically oriented architecture, let alone related it specifically to the 260-day count.

Calendar, called Tzolkin in Yucatec Mayan, has no months but contains 20 different glyphs or signs, including crocodile, deer, water, grass and eagle, which combine with the numbers 1 to 13, resulting in 260 unique days. The lidar discovery suggests that the calendar was in use about 800 years earlier than the oldest previous evidence for this cycle, the 7th Deer glyph of the third century BCE, found at San Bartolo in northeastern Guatemala.

They’ve found all these really early sites sitting there in the cattle fields of Tabasco, dating back centuries, somewhere between 1000 and 800 BC, and they have these orientations that signal an interest in the 260-day calendar, says David Stuart, an archaeologist. and Mesoamerica expert at the University of Texas at Austin, who was not involved in the research. So I think it’s a really interesting, important document that gives us this indirect evidence of the 260-day calendar in use.

Stuart notes that the San Bartolo glyph, which he described last year IN Advances in sciencewas found in a similar, albeit newer, site of astronomically oriented monumental architecture.

The 260-day cycle was one of the foundations of religion and cosmology shared by the Maya, Aztec and other Mesoamerican cultures, Stuart explains. It actually continues unabated to this day in some pockets of Mesoamerica, used as a predictive calendar in the way astrologers would use omens, which is just incredible when you think about it.

Stuart believes the newly discovered sites were functional observatories, but perhaps primarily sites designed for ceremonial gatherings to mark such astronomical events as the sunrise on a given day.

These things are about community building, it’s at the core of Maya identity, he says, and we’ve been seeing it almost as far back as we can trace the Maya themselves.