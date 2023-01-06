International
Iran releases Taraneh Alidoosti, the famous actress arrested for supporting protests | Smart news
After almost three weeks in prison, the famous Iranian actressTaraneh Alidoosti it was released on bailannounced the state media, according to Associated Press. Iranian authorities had arrested and jailed the actress, 38, after she criticized Iran’s crackdown on ongoing anti-government protests.
Alidoosti, best known for the lead role in the Oscar-winning filmThe seller (2016), had used it Instagram account to criticizethe hanging of Mohsen Shekarof Iran first run regarding the protests.
Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants, Alidoosti wrote in December, according toCNNs Heather Chen, Lindsay Isaac and Jennifer Hauser, adding that any international organization that is watching this bloodshed and not taking action is a disgrace to humanity.
In November there was also Alidoosti uploaded a photo her Instagram without hijab. Her hair uncovered, she held a handwritten sign with the words that have become the rallying cry of Iranian protests: Women, Life, Freedom.
Her social media accounts have since been deactivated.
The actress was released from the infamous TehranEvin prison Wednesday. After her release, she was photographed in the street holding flowers alongside supporters.
She was initially arrested for making baseless comments about recent events and publishing provocative material in support of earlier street riots, according to the state. Islamic Republic News Agency. Agency reports on Alidoostis’ release did not specify whether she has been formally charged with anything, or whether she will stand trial.
Alidoosti is not the only public figure to face such scrutiny. Two other Iranian actresses,Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, were arrested in November after using social media to expose their hair and express their support for the protests. Soccer star Voria Ghafouri, a frequent critic of the Iranian government, was also therearrested in November for expressing solidarity with the protesters. All three have been released.
In December, over 500 actors, directors, writers and other celebrities signed oneopen letter demanding the release of Alidoostis. Iranian authorities have strategically chosen to arrest Taraneh before Christmas to ensure her international colleagues are distracted, the letter said. But we are not confused. We are outraged.
Among those who signed the letter are actors Penlope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Mark Ruffalo and Kate Winslet, as well as directors Pedro Almodvar, Alfonso Cuaron and Steve McQueen.
Alidoosti is a frequent activist and outspoken critic of Iran. In 2017, when The seller received the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Alidoosti did not attend the ceremony overcame him in protest of former President Donald Trumpstravel bans on people from predominantly Muslim countries.
The actress has been a leading figure inThe ongoing #MeToo movement from Iran. in 2020,she was prosecuted over tweets criticizing the police for attacking an Iranian woman who had removed her headscarf.
Women-led protests in Iran began in September after thatthe death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by Iran’s moral police. The Iranian government has responded to the protests with brutal force. According to the non-profit organizationHuman rights in Iranat least 476 people have been killed by security forces and at least 100 are at risk of the death penalty.
Recommended videos
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/famed-iranian-actress-taraneh-alidoosti-released-from-arrest-over-anti-government-social-media-posts-180981405/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why IBM is No Longer Interested in Updating Patent Records and How to Measure Innovation in the Age of Open Source and Quantum Computing
- Iran releases Taraneh Alidoosti, the famous actress arrested for supporting protests | Smart news
- ‘He’s lying all the time’: Ukrainian official on Putin’s ceasefire
- Prince Harry makes several claims and allegations in ‘Spare’ memoir – BBC News
- Prince Harry has been condemned by the Taliban for describing those he killed as “chess pieces”.
- A 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits part of Pakistan
- Imran Khan’s ex-wife Avantika Malik’s latest Instagram post sparks dating rumors
- Chinese, Turkmen presidents hold talks, elevating ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
- Judge scolds Trump’s legal team and lets James’ trial continue
- India’s Prime Minister Modi is now the world’s most wanted leader: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
- Boris Johnson pushed to wear masks, says UK government adviser
- Biden Admin bows to Erdogan, embraces Turkey name change