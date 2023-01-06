Nova Scotia announces $1 billion in spending to improve highways over the next 7 years





The Nova Scotia government is committing $450 million to roadwork and current projects this year and an additional $583 million to six major new construction projects between 2025 and 2030. Minister of Public Works Kim Masland announced the last of the province the five-year highway improvement plan Friday. The budget for highway construction and repair in 2023 is about $50 million less than a year ago. “Inflation, I mean, obviously it’s a concern,” Masland told reporters. “We work very closely with the road building industry on how we can look at mitigating costs.” Labor shortages are also a concern, but she says Nova Scotia is being proactive. “By making a plan in advance, it gives the road builders an opportunity to try to recruit, try to make sure they have the resources and plan appropriately to make sure we’re delivering the projects,” Masland said. . Public Works Minister Kim Masland says highway twinning saves lives at a news conference Friday. She is wearing a Team Canada hockey jersey the day after Canada won the world junior hockey championship in Halifax. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC) Crews will continue to work on eight major construction projects this year with a focus on twinning portions of Highways 101, 103, 104 and the four-lane Sackville-Bedford-Burnside Highway 107 connector. The six major new construction projects are: Highway 103, Argyle Interchange (Exit 32 and 32A).

Highway 103, twinning between Exit 6 (Hubbards) and Exit 7 (East River).

Highway 103, twinning between Exit 7 (East River) and Exit 8 (Chester).

Highway 104, twinning between Taylors Road and Paqtnkek (Antigonish County).

Highway 107 twinning from Burnside west of Loon Lake (Halifax Regional Municipality).

Tancook (Lunenburg County) Ferry Infrastructure Development. “We need to make sure we have safe highways for people to travel, and I believe twinning saves lives,” Masland said. The minister says the province will work with the federal government to find ways to share some of the costs. Improving the condition of Highway 103 is a priority as the province’s population grows, Masland said. “I come from the South Coast. I see the tremendous amount of trips people are making on the 103. It’s increased dramatically,” she said. “The number of people they have who are moving to rural areas and still commuting to the city is incredible.” The plan says it will also improve access to parts of the 100-series freeways that aren’t being twinned by adding passing lanes, turning lanes and roundabouts. The Nova Scotia government announced last year that it was doubling its rural and gravel road repair and maintenance budget from $11 million to $22 million.

