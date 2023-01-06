Myanmar: Hundreds of political prisoners are released, but thousands remain in prison





The release of political prisoners in Myanmar is not only a relief for the unjustly imprisoned, but also for their families. OHCHR Spokesman Jeremy Laurence he told reporters in Geneva. Importantly, however, we take this opportunity to call for the release of thousands of others who remain in detention for opposing military rule. Tortured in prison To mark the country’s 75th anniversary of independence, the military junta that took power nearly two years ago announced this week that it would release about 7,000 prisoners. However, he did not specify whether those prisoners would be included as part of the brutal crackdown on dissent. Citing reliable sources, the OHCHR spokesman said the military regime has imprisoned around 300 political prisoners. Even as news broke of the amnesty to mark the country’s independence day, we continued to receive reports of people arrested for opposing military rule, many of whom were subjected to torture and ill-treatment, he said. Freedom during the strike Since the military coup on February 1, 2021, nearly 17,000 people have been arrested and over 13,000 remain in detention, he said. The local monitoring group Political Prisoners Assistance Association also believes 300 political prisoners have been released, identifying 223, while working to verify the others. Welcoming the amnesty, the UN official emphasized that on the day of their release, 22 political prisoners were detained. Such bans are not only intended to silence critics of the junta, but are also intended to instill fear, he said. Freedom call Since this year marks the 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Trk, has called for an end to the arbitrary detention once and for all. Regarding human rights as the force that comes in and unites us, bringing us all back to the basics of who we are, of human dignity and what binds us all together, he argued that one person’s pain ultimately hurts others. all. The UN rights chief called on governments and all detention authorities globally to implement the landmark Declaration by granting an amnesty, pardon or simply releasing all those detained for exercising their rights. The way out of Myanmar’s crisis is not by locking people up, but by allowing them to participate freely, fully and effectively in political life, Mr. Laurence. Call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi Turning to the further sentencing of Myanmar’s democratically elected former leader Aung San Suu Kyi earlier in the week, the OHCHR called for her immediate release and an end to the arbitrary detention of individuals. This was said on Tuesday by the deputy spokesman of the UN, Farhan Haq Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also expressed its deep concern at the recent verdicts and sentences of Aung San Suu Kyi, and reiterates its calls for her immediate release and that of President Wyn Myint and all arbitrarily detained prisoners in Myanmar. Mr Laurence told reporters in Geneva that the OHCHR was in continuous engagement with the authorities and that the High Commissioner would soon publish a new report on Myanmar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/01/1132222

