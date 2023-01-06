Harvard blocks the role of the former head of Human Rights Watch because of criticism of Israel Harvard University

The dean of one of the top US government schools blocked a position for the former head of Human Rights Watch (HRW) over his organization’s criticism of Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

The Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School offered Kenneth Roth a position as a senior fellow shortly after he retired as director of HRW in April after 29 years. Roth is highly regarded within the human rights community for the role his organization played in advances such as the creation of the international criminal court and the prosecution of major human rights abusers.

The dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School, Douglas Elmendorf, allegedly caved to the pressure, according to nationwhich revealed the move, at a time when major donors and prominent Jewish organizations were particularly unhappy that HRW has accused Israel of practicing a form of apartheid in the occupied territories.

Roth told the Guardian that his first inkling that something was wrong came on a video conference call to introduce himself to Elmendorf.

We had a perfectly pleasant conversation for about half an hour or so, but at the end he asked the question: Do you have any enemies? And I said, I have a lot. This is a risk of the trade. But what he was clearly traveling to was Israel. He didn’t want to hear how I was sanctioned by China, sanctioned by Russia or attacked by Rwanda or Saudi Arabia. He wanted to know: what was my position on Israel? Roth said.

The former HRW director said Elmendorf, however, gave no indication that society was in danger. However, the Nation reported that two weeks later the dean told Kathryn Sikkink, a professor of human rights policy at the Kennedy School, that Roth would not be allowed to take the position because HRW has an anti-Israel bias and former its director had written Tweets critical of Israel.

Roth told the Guardian he now believes Elmendorf bowed to pressure from donors who are staunch supporters of Israel.

I falsely assumed that the dean of the Kennedy School values ​​academic freedom. Perhaps I’m naive in retrospect, but I suppose that criticism of Israel, like criticism of any other government, is fair enough. That’s what a major foreign policy center does, he said.

Kennedy School alumni include more former heads of state or government than any similar institution, as well as cabinet ministers, senior military and parliamentary officials.

The Nation noted the dominant presence of the US national security community and its close ally Israel at the Kennedy School. These include people in high positions attracted by arms manufacturers, the Pentagon and big corporations.

In 2017, Elmendorf bowed to objections from the service and former senior CIA officials and withdrew a visiting fellowship offered to Chelsea Manning after her release from prison for violating the Espionage Act by providing a trove of documents to WikiLeaks military and diplomatic secrets.

The school has received tens of millions of dollars from supporters of Israel such as billionaire Les Wexner, who, Nation said, was instrumental in bringing members of the Israeli military and intelligence services to study there.

Another major donor, Robert Belfer, is also closely involved with the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee, which have sought to discredit human rights groups for their criticism of Israel. Belfer is a member of the executive board of major donor deans who advise Elmendorf.

Roth’s refusal is part of a wider attack on human rights groups over their criticism of Israeli policies, which have escalated in recent years as increasingly right-wing governments tighten their grip on the occupied territories and the prospect of a the independent Palestinian state has withdrawn.

When Amnesty International issued a report Last year, arguing that Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is apartheid under international law, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations issued a statement accusing Amnesty of seeking to demonize and delegitimize the Jewish and democratic state of Israel, a formulation of often used. to imply anti-Semitism.

Roth said HRW faced similar attacks on its motives when it was released her reportA Threshold Passed: Israeli authorities and the crimes of apartheid and persecution, although leading Israeli politicians, including two former prime ministers, have also said it is apartheid.

Roth said critics accuse HRW of singling out Israel, a charge also often leveled against the United Nations, news organizations and other human rights groups.

Israel is one of the 100 countries we cover. And even within the Israeli Palestinian context, we deal with Hamas, we deal with the Palestinian Authority, we deal with Hezbollah. We are fair and objective, but we are critical, because the Israeli government deserves to be criticized. It is becoming more and more repressive and as we have seen in the occupied territories it is committing the crime against humanity of apartheid, he said.

Other major universities have also ignored critics of Israel, including the board of the City University of New York, which blocked an award for award-winning Jewish playwright Tony Kushner after he was accused of being anti-Israel.

The Harvard Kennedy School has been contacted for comment.