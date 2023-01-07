Pittsburgh Ukrainians celebrate their first Orthodox Christmas since the Russian invasion





Orthodox Ukrainians are celebrating their first Christmas since the Russian invasion last year. Reverend John Haluszczak has led St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Pittsburgh’s Southside for 30 years. Haluszczak, now 70, remembers Orthodox Christmas Eve as a child at Carnegie. The children went to the window for the first star to rise before they could eat. But because it was so cloudy in Pittsburgh, some kids got impatient and flashed a flashlight. On Friday, January 6, the eve of Orthodox Christmas, he says the church will be focused on fasting. There will be 12 traditional dishes, such as borscht, pierogies and cabbage rolls, without meat or dairy. When he arrived in 1993, many of the original members of the congregation had been in Ukraine during the famine initiated by Russian leader Joseph Stalin. Some of those members, he said, didn’t like to fast as much during the holidays because it reminded them of difficult times in their lives. After the meal, there is a church service, where members sing traditional songs. In years past, Haluszczak said, they would go door-to-door afterward singing songs, which would go on for 40 days. However, in every home, you have some kielbasa, he said. You have to enjoy everyone and how this lady made bacon and all the cookies that were there. So we were waiting for him all the time. When he was a kid, he said, most Pittsburghers didn’t understand what it meant to be Ukrainian and often called him Russian. This was considered essentially using a swear word to call someone Russian, he said. If you had done that to my grandfather, he probably would have picked you up and thrown you in the river. Haluszczak visited Ukraine after the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, and he said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression has actually caused more Ukrainians to leave the Russian Orthodox Church and join a Ukrainian Orthodox parish. This year the parish has made donations and received collections for Ukraine. And Haluszczak has said a special prayer for Ukraine every Sunday. We are not asking to kill the opposition, he said. It is about what God will eliminate the aggressor’s desire to harm us. We ask God to stop it. Stop violence, basically, not to win.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wesa.fm/arts-sports-culture/2023-01-06/pittsburgh-ukrainians-celebrate-their-first-orthodox-christmas-since-the-russian-invasion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos