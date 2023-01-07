International
One of the “world’s most wanted” traffickers caught, Interpol says
Cairo An Eritrean national described as one of the “world’s most wanted” human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan following an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced Thursday. The suspect – identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam – is accused of leading a criminal organization that kidnaps, extorts and kills migrants from East Africa trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
He was arrested on Sunday in a “major international police operation led by the UAE, based on information shared through Interpol,” said a statement from the UAE Ministry of Interior, published by The Khaleej Times.
A major breakthrough in the investigation came after UAE authorities began to closely track Habtemariam’s organization and his family members, uncovering patterns of money laundering that led them to Sudan, the agency said. Interpol first began monitoring Habtemariam’s activities in 2019.
Habtemariam had been the subject of two Interpol red notices, one from Ethiopia and the other from the Netherlands, the agency said. Dutch authorities accused Habtemariam of running a camp in Libya that housed thousands of migrants.
Habtemariam was convicted in absentia and sentenced to life in prison after escaping from custody in Ethiopia while on trial on people smuggling charges in 2020.
In recent years, Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants seeking a better quality of life in Europe. The oil-rich country was plunged into chaos after a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Human traffickers have profited from the chaos in Libyasmuggling migrants across the six-nation country’s long land borders.
According to a tweet by UAE Interior Minister Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the international operation lasted nine months and also involved Dutch, Ethiopian and Sudanese authorities, Interpol said.
“Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our police officers, the world’s most wanted human trafficker will no longer be able to carry out his despicable acts,” said Saeed Abdullah al-Suwaidi, director of the Federal Directorate General Against Narcotics in United Arab Emirates. separate statement cited by Interpol.
Sudanese police did not respond to requests for comment.
