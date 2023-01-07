The recipients of the Gilman International Scholarships for Spring 2023 are announced





Syracuse abroad congratulates the 10 students who have been awarded Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships for future study abroad programs in spring 2023. The total amount received by the students is $41,000, with the average award size being $4,000. Six spring 2023 students were selected from the March 2022 application cycle, and they are joined by four more students who were selected from the October cycle, for a total of 10 winners from Syracuse University. (One student was awarded the scholarship but is no longer studying abroad in spring 2023.) Five alternatives were also selected. The beneficiaries, along with the country where they will study, are as follows: Violet Cabot ’24, Italy

Laurel Howell ’24, Italy

Grant Maxheimer ’24, Spain

Lizmarie Montemayor ’24, Italy

Jane Morales-Pinto ’24, Italy

Akuoma Ogbu ’23, Australia

Lauren Perry ’23, France

Fidel Rivera ’24, Spain

Melanie Torres ’24, Italy Syracuse Abroad partners with Scholarship and Scholarship Advising Center (CFSA) to advise students during the application process. Throughout the past few cycles, CFSA and Syracuse Abroad have held information sessions and writing workshops to help students prepare their applications and essay submissions. These results indicate that Gilman has returned to its pre-Covid award rates and highlight renewed student participation in study abroad, both at Syracuse University and at other institutions,” says Adam Crowley, Academic and Scholarship Advisor of the CFSA. Gilman Scholarships are open to undergraduate students who are U.S. citizens receiving Federal Pell Grant funding at a two-year or four-year college or university to participate in study abroad or internship programs. All students planning to study abroad who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply. Gilman encourages applications from students of diverse ethnic backgrounds; students planning to study in non-traditional destinations; students in fields underrepresented in study abroad; and students with high financial need. Students studying a critical need language (such as Arabic, Korean, Japanese or Portuguese) can apply for an additional $3,000 for a total possible award of $8,000. Funding for fall, spring, and summer study abroad opportunities is available. The application deadline is the first Tuesday of March for summer/fall/year-round programs; on the first Tuesday in October for the spring and summer semesters (early application). For more information on Syracuse Abroad programs, students can make an appointment to meet with a counselor for more information.

