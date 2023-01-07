AINsight: Bizcraft’s default prices are guesswork

Let me first start by saying Happy New Year to everyone. I hope everyone enjoyed the holidays and is back at their desks ready to see what lies ahead: more supply of default jets, more price headwinds and more days in the market.

More, more, more or less, less, less? It may take the first two months of 2023 to get a clearer picture of the landscape ahead.

Aside from the typical last-minute closings at the end of the year, there seemed to be less panic and frenzy this year than the last couple of years. Like I said, maybe because of less supply, maybe because of a little less demand.

I can well remember 2020. We were all trying to figure out what the pandemic meant. What was the real impact on everything, including our industry that will be? No real answers and no real story with this kind of global event. Would they stop sales altogether? Will prices fall?

I’m not sure any of us could have predicted what happened. Unprecedented demand from first-time buyers depleted a healthy supply of aircraft and resulted in an unprecedented supply/demand dynamic in our industry. Prices were increasing by 10 percent per month in some cases, and fair and balanced transaction processes were eliminated.

In 2020, the 100 percent bonus devaluation was in play and in the fourth quarter people were already wary of business travel. No one wanted to board crowded flights and no one wanted to go to commercial airports to be exposed to the virus.

So they started turning to charter business jets, fractional ownership and full ownership. For many aircraft agents, it would be their best sales year ever. As I mentioned above, we had a large supply available to choose from and the price was still a bit off from the last year or two with higher supply and slightly lower demand.

For those who bought in the fourth quarter of 2020, you likely enjoyed a smooth transaction-related process. Advance purchases were the norm. Pandemic demand, low supply and higher prices had not yet hit.

At that time we sold several well-equipped Bombardier Challenger 604s with low timing. Both were in the $5 million to $6 million range. Then, within the following quarter, Challenger 604s of the same vintage, but more likely to have more time, less equipment and poorer provenance, rose into the $8 million to $9 million range.

Anyone who remembered that $5 million price had a real heartache with the new price. Especially when you coupled it with the fact that what you were paying for was no longer the same quality and likely allowed for much less due diligence from the seller.

It made it very difficult for people who knew our market before the pandemic to accept the prices that started next year. Paying 30 percent or more for fewer aircraft on many fronts was a tough pill to swallow.

Currently, most of our industry does not expect prices to return to pre-pandemic levels. But with what I expect to be more supply in 2023, there should be a return to a more balanced transaction. This involves more price negotiation with the residual loss prevailing again, and a fairer, due diligence process allowed by the seller.

As long as better choice and more normal transaction processes occur, 2023 will be a return of better attitudes to what will become the current, normal price and should be a great year for us brokers , aircraft buyers and sellers.

Jay Messinger is CEO, and Founder of Mesinger Jet Sales, an international aircraft brokerage firm. With 49 years of successful aircraft buying and selling, Mesinger Jet Sales has a global reputation for personalized and transparent service.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AIN Media Group.