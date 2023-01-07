International
AINsight: Bizcraft’s default prices are guesswork
Let me first start by saying Happy New Year to everyone. I hope everyone enjoyed the holidays and is back at their desks ready to see what lies ahead: more supply of default jets, more price headwinds and more days in the market.
More, more, more or less, less, less? It may take the first two months of 2023 to get a clearer picture of the landscape ahead.
Aside from the typical last-minute closings at the end of the year, there seemed to be less panic and frenzy this year than the last couple of years. Like I said, maybe because of less supply, maybe because of a little less demand.
I can well remember 2020. We were all trying to figure out what the pandemic meant. What was the real impact on everything, including our industry that will be? No real answers and no real story with this kind of global event. Would they stop sales altogether? Will prices fall?
I’m not sure any of us could have predicted what happened. Unprecedented demand from first-time buyers depleted a healthy supply of aircraft and resulted in an unprecedented supply/demand dynamic in our industry. Prices were increasing by 10 percent per month in some cases, and fair and balanced transaction processes were eliminated.
In 2020, the 100 percent bonus devaluation was in play and in the fourth quarter people were already wary of business travel. No one wanted to board crowded flights and no one wanted to go to commercial airports to be exposed to the virus.
So they started turning to charter business jets, fractional ownership and full ownership. For many aircraft agents, it would be their best sales year ever. As I mentioned above, we had a large supply available to choose from and the price was still a bit off from the last year or two with higher supply and slightly lower demand.
For those who bought in the fourth quarter of 2020, you likely enjoyed a smooth transaction-related process. Advance purchases were the norm. Pandemic demand, low supply and higher prices had not yet hit.
At that time we sold several well-equipped Bombardier Challenger 604s with low timing. Both were in the $5 million to $6 million range. Then, within the following quarter, Challenger 604s of the same vintage, but more likely to have more time, less equipment and poorer provenance, rose into the $8 million to $9 million range.
Anyone who remembered that $5 million price had a real heartache with the new price. Especially when you coupled it with the fact that what you were paying for was no longer the same quality and likely allowed for much less due diligence from the seller.
It made it very difficult for people who knew our market before the pandemic to accept the prices that started next year. Paying 30 percent or more for fewer aircraft on many fronts was a tough pill to swallow.
Currently, most of our industry does not expect prices to return to pre-pandemic levels. But with what I expect to be more supply in 2023, there should be a return to a more balanced transaction. This involves more price negotiation with the residual loss prevailing again, and a fairer, due diligence process allowed by the seller.
As long as better choice and more normal transaction processes occur, 2023 will be a return of better attitudes to what will become the current, normal price and should be a great year for us brokers , aircraft buyers and sellers.
Jay Messinger is CEO, and Founder of Mesinger Jet Sales, an international aircraft brokerage firm. With 49 years of successful aircraft buying and selling, Mesinger Jet Sales has a global reputation for personalized and transparent service.
The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author and not necessarily endorsed by AIN Media Group.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/blogs/ainsight-preowned-bizcraft-pricing-anybodys-guess
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AINsight: Bizcraft’s default prices are guesswork
- Not Bollywood but blame the public as talented foreigners give flops: Rajkummar, Vidyut in Kangana
- Chromecast with Google TV is now just $20, the best price ever
- The recipients of the Gilman International Scholarships for Spring 2023 are announced
- Sir Keir Starmer: What do we know about the man who wants to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom? – BBC Newsnight
- House Speaker chaos signals Donald Trump’s waning influence
- Rishi Sunak Offers Talks With UK Union Leaders To End Strike
- Michelle Yeoh’s dress at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards was a highlight
- Stock market mostly up amid jobs report; Tesla price cuts, GE fallout in brief: Weekly review
- One of the “world’s most wanted” traffickers caught, Interpol says
- The best daily habit for heart health, according to cardiologists
- What is the Innovation Network and why should I know about it?