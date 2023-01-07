International
Flexible working arrangements, a benefit for all ILO reports
Issues related to working hours and conditions are at the heart of most of the labor market reforms and evolutions taking place in the world today, said in the foreword the head of the branch Philippe Marcadent. ILOs Working time and work-life balance around the world.
The number of working hours, the way they are organized and the availability of rest periods can significantly affect not only the quality of work, but also life outside the workplace.
Registration hours
The study, which is the first to focus on work-life balance, examines the impacts that working hours and schedules have on the performance of businesses and their employees.
Covering the periods before and during COVID-19the report finds that more than a third of all employees regularly work more than 48 hours a week, while a fifth of the global workforce is working less than 35 hours a week, part-time.
The so-called great resignation phenomenon has put work-life balance at the forefront of social and labor market issues in the post-pandemic world, said lead author Jon Messenger.
Various adjustments
The report analyzes different working schedules and their effects on work-life balance, including shifts, on-call arrangements, rush hours and average hours schemes.
Innovative working time arrangements, such as those introduced during the COVID-19 crisis, can bring huge benefits, including greater productivity and improved work-life balance, said Mr. Messenger.
This report shows that if we apply some of the lessons of the COVID-19 crisis and look very carefully at how we structure working hours, as well as their overall length, we can create a win-win, improving business performance and job. -life balance, he added.
However, the report warned that the benefits of some flexible arrangements, such as spending more time with family, may also be associated with greater gender imbalance and health risks.
Responses to the pandemic
The report also looks at the crisis response measures that governments and businesses took during the pandemic to help keep organizations running and preserve jobs, which found that more workers with reduced hours helped prevent job losses.
The study also highlights long-term changes.
The large-scale implementation of remote work almost anywhere in the world where it was possible to do so changed the nature of employment, most likely for the foreseeable future she claims.
The COVID-19 crisis measures also brought strong new evidence showing that giving workers more flexibility in how, where and when they work can be positive for both them and the business, with significant productivity gains .
Conversely, limiting flexibility entails significant costs, including higher staff turnover.
There is a substantial amount of evidence that work-life balance policies provide significant benefits to businesses, supporting the argument that such policies are beneficial to both employers and employees, the report said.
lookout
The report includes a number of conclusions, such as that longer work hours are generally associated with lower productivity, while shorter hours are associated with greater output.
It also maintains that laws and regulations that place an upper limit on working hours and legal rest periods contribute to the long-term health and well-being of society.
recommendation
According to Time to work, countries should continue to support pandemic-era initiatives, such as comprehensive short-time work schemes, which not only preserved jobs, but also increased purchasing power and helped mitigate the effects of economic crises.
He also advocates a change in public policy to reduce the number of working hours in many countries and to promote a healthy work-life balance.
And finally, the report encourages remote work to help maintain employment and give workers more agency.
However, to contain the potential negative effects, he warned that these and other flexible working arrangements need to be fine-tuned to support what is often called the right to disconnect from work.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/01/1132202
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Flexible working arrangements, a benefit for all ILO reports
- Indonesia held by Vietnam, Jokowi: all players dead
- No. 5 Tigers open season at Super 16 in Las Vegas
- AINsight: Bizcraft’s default prices are guesswork
- Not Bollywood but blame the public as talented foreigners give flops: Rajkummar, Vidyut in Kangana
- Chromecast with Google TV is now just $20, the best price ever
- The recipients of the Gilman International Scholarships for Spring 2023 are announced
- Sir Keir Starmer: What do we know about the man who wants to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom? – BBC Newsnight
- House Speaker chaos signals Donald Trump’s waning influence
- Rishi Sunak Offers Talks With UK Union Leaders To End Strike
- Michelle Yeoh’s dress at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards was a highlight
- Stock market mostly up amid jobs report; Tesla price cuts, GE fallout in brief: Weekly review