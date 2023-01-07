Flexible working arrangements, a benefit for all ILO reports

Issues related to working hours and conditions are at the heart of most of the labor market reforms and evolutions taking place in the world today, said in the foreword the head of the branch Philippe Marcadent. ILOs Working time and work-life balance around the world.

The number of working hours, the way they are organized and the availability of rest periods can significantly affect not only the quality of work, but also life outside the workplace.

Registration hours

The study, which is the first to focus on work-life balance, examines the impacts that working hours and schedules have on the performance of businesses and their employees.

A woman works remotely in Bali, Indonesia.

Covering the periods before and during COVID-19the report finds that more than a third of all employees regularly work more than 48 hours a week, while a fifth of the global workforce is working less than 35 hours a week, part-time.

The so-called great resignation phenomenon has put work-life balance at the forefront of social and labor market issues in the post-pandemic world, said lead author Jon Messenger.

Various adjustments

The report analyzes different working schedules and their effects on work-life balance, including shifts, on-call arrangements, rush hours and average hours schemes.

Innovative working time arrangements, such as those introduced during the COVID-19 crisis, can bring huge benefits, including greater productivity and improved work-life balance, said Mr. Messenger.

This report shows that if we apply some of the lessons of the COVID-19 crisis and look very carefully at how we structure working hours, as well as their overall length, we can create a win-win, improving business performance and job. -life balance, he added.

However, the report warned that the benefits of some flexible arrangements, such as spending more time with family, may also be associated with greater gender imbalance and health risks.

Working time and work-life balance worldwide, ILO

Responses to the pandemic

The report also looks at the crisis response measures that governments and businesses took during the pandemic to help keep organizations running and preserve jobs, which found that more workers with reduced hours helped prevent job losses.

The study also highlights long-term changes.

The large-scale implementation of remote work almost anywhere in the world where it was possible to do so changed the nature of employment, most likely for the foreseeable future she claims.

The COVID-19 crisis measures also brought strong new evidence showing that giving workers more flexibility in how, where and when they work can be positive for both them and the business, with significant productivity gains .

Conversely, limiting flexibility entails significant costs, including higher staff turnover.

There is a substantial amount of evidence that work-life balance policies provide significant benefits to businesses, supporting the argument that such policies are beneficial to both employers and employees, the report said.

lookout

The report includes a number of conclusions, such as that longer work hours are generally associated with lower productivity, while shorter hours are associated with greater output.

It also maintains that laws and regulations that place an upper limit on working hours and legal rest periods contribute to the long-term health and well-being of society.

UNICEF/Karin Schermbrucker Sebabatso Nchephe (right), 18, chats remotely with her mentor, Pretty Jagivan (on screen) at the offices of Roche Pty Ltd in Sandton, South Africa.

recommendation

According to Time to work, countries should continue to support pandemic-era initiatives, such as comprehensive short-time work schemes, which not only preserved jobs, but also increased purchasing power and helped mitigate the effects of economic crises.

He also advocates a change in public policy to reduce the number of working hours in many countries and to promote a healthy work-life balance.

And finally, the report encourages remote work to help maintain employment and give workers more agency.

However, to contain the potential negative effects, he warned that these and other flexible working arrangements need to be fine-tuned to support what is often called the right to disconnect from work.