Field hockey begins exhibition play at the Costa Rica International Tournament





COSTA RICA After years of fundraising and preparation, the Mansfield University field hockey team began their week-long international tour in Costa Rica earlier this week. “This is our program’s first international tournament since 2007 and we are excited about the opportunity,” Head Coach Brittany Hansrote said. “We are really looking forward to immersing ourselves in the culture, giving back to the area through community service projects and playing some local field hockey teams. The contributions from family, friends and Mountaineer fans made this the trip of a lifetime a reality for our student athletes”. The climbers spent last season raising funds to make the trip a reality, which is what happened when they took the flight on Wednesday. Gallery: (1-6-2023) Field Hockey Costa Rica Trading the snow and sleet of Mansfield, Pennsylvania for the sunny skies of Costa Rica, the Mounties fell, 4-2, to the Mixed Division of the Costa Rican Hockey Federation in their first exhibition game of the week. High rise Alex Esterling and junior Kelsey Robertson both found the back of the cage for Malet. The Mounties will play club programs from the surrounding area throughout the week. MU will enjoy two days off before returning to exhibition play on January 9. Follow the official Mountaineer field hockey social media accounts (@mufieldhockey) on Instagram and Twitter for on and off the field updates throughout the week.

