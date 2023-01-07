The Office of International Education is successful in providing the Ninth Institute of International Education Scholarship for IUP Students – IUP Now





Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of International Education has been successful in helping a ninth international student secure a Student Emergency Fund award from the Institute of International Education Emergency Fund. Students are selected for IIE funding from a pool of national applicants. The competitive scholarship requires nomination by the host institution. The first IIE scholarship for an IUP student was received in March 2020; since that time, IUP international students have received a total of $21,000 in funding from IIE to help international students continue their studies at IUP. Scholarships have gone to students from Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Uganda and Ukraine. “The merit of IUP’s international students is undeniable as evidenced by the number of IUP IIE Emergency Funding Scholarship award recipients at the national level,” said IUP Vice President for International Education and Global Engagement Michele Petrucci . “The academic and personal persistence and resilience shown by these students is a testament to their personal tenacity, which is further enriched and focused by their engagement with the IUP community.” A total of 403 students from 64 countries — up from 52 countries represented in fall 2021 — are studying at IUP this fall. The percentage of international students enrolled in graduate programs is at its highest point since fall 2019, and enrollment at the American Language Institute is up 126 percent, with a total of 43 students.

