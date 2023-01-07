The new US border measures are not in line with international standards, UNHCR warns





According to reports, the reforms would deny migrants the ability to seek asylum in the US if they cross from Mexico into the US without permission. But President Biden also said that up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela could come legally, if they meet a series of requirements, including finding a sponsor and demonstrating they can afford a plane ticket. UNHCR Spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told reporters in Geneva that while the UN agency welcomed the expanded safe and orderly pathways to the US for some, the new measures should not prevent people forced to flee from exercising their right basic human to seek security. More examination time is needed Due to the multifaceted nature of the administration’s announcement, UNHCR is seeking additional details and analyzing the potential impact of the measures, Mr. Cheshirkov, which would enable the entry of an unprecedented number of people from the four nationalities. In addition to reviewing the welfare of thousands already on the move from Latin and Central America, the agency raised its concern about expanding the controversial COVID pandemic emergency order Title 42 health restrictions to deport Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans without weighing the risks that they were fleeing or the dangers and hardships that many of them will face in Mexico. The UNHCR had consistently called for its removal and the issue has provoked a major court battle in the US, with the Supreme Court ruling in late December that the policy allows migrants to be turned away at the border on health grounds. it must remain for now. What we are reiterating is that this is not in line with the standards of refugee law and that to create a link between the safe and legal routes that have been announced and of course we welcome the expansion of those on the one hand that are accessible to some people with reduction. for the right to seek asylum for many others who are not suitable for these routes, said Mr. Cheshirkov. Safer roads Seeking asylum is a basic human right, the agency stressed. UNHCR will continue to engage with the US and other governments to expand safe pathways and develop protections and solutions for asylum seekers in line with international standards, the spokesperson said.

