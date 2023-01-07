Global food prices in 2022 hit record amid drought, war





ROME (AP) Global prices for food commodities such as grains and vegetable oils were the highest on record last year even after falling for nine straight months, the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization said, as Russia battles Ukraine. drought and other factors fueled inflation and worsened hunger around the world . The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices of commonly traded food commodities, fell 1.9% in December from a month earlier, the Rome-based organization said on Friday. For the whole year, it averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the average of 2021, which also saw big increases. December’s decline was accompanied by a drop in the price of vegetable oils amid shrinking import demand, expectations for increased soybean oil production in South America and lower crude oil prices. Cereals and meat also fell, while dairy and sugar rose slightly. Calmer food prices are welcome after two very volatile years , FAO Chief Economist Maximo Torero said in a prepared statement. It is important to remain vigilant and maintain a strong focus on mitigating global food insecurity given that world food prices remain at elevated levels, with many products near record levels, and with rice prices rising, and still many risks associated with future supplies. Last year, the Food Price Index of UN organizations reached the highest level since records began in 1961, according to FAO data. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February exacerbated a food crisis because both countries were major global suppliers of wheat barley, sunflower oil and other products, especially for nations in parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia that were already struggling with hunger. With critical Black Sea supplies cut off, food prices rose to record levels increasing inflation, poverty and food insecurity in developing countries that rely on imports . The war also rattled energy markets and fertilizer supplies , both key to food production. This was on top of the climate shocks that have fueled the famine in places like the Horn of Africa. Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya have been badly affected by the worst drought in decades with the UN warning that parts of Somalia are facing famine . Thousands of people have already died. Prices for wheat and maize reached a record high last year, although they fell in December along with the costs of other grains, the FAO said. He said crops in the southern hemisphere boosted supplies and there was strong competition among exporters. The organizations’ vegetable oil price index hit an all-time high last year, although it fell in December to its lowest level since February 2021. For the full year 2022, the FAO Milk Price Index and the Meat Price Index were also the highest since 1990. ___ Follow all of AP’s coverage of the food crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/food-crisis .

