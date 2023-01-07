Iran executes 2 more men arrested amid nationwide protestsExBulletin







AP Photo/Middle East Images, File DUBAI, United Arab Emirates Iran said it executed two men on Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at stemming nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, saying four men had been executed since demonstrations began in September over the death of Mahsa Amini. All have faced internationally criticized, speedy and closed-door trials. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the men had been convicted of killing Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Basij Volunteer Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, in the town of Karaj outside Tehran on November 3. Basij have been deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back. Heavily edited footage broadcast on state television showed Karam speaking before a Revolutionary Court about the attack, which also showed a re-enactment of the attack, prosecutors claim. Iran’s Revolutionary Courts handed down two more death sentences already carried out. Courts do not allow those on trial to choose their own lawyers or even to see the evidence against them. Amnesty International has said the trials “had no semblance of a meaningful judicial process”. State television also aired footage of Karam and Hossein talking about the attack, although the broadcaster has for years aired what activists describe as coerced confessions. The men were convicted of the murder, as well as of “corruption in the land,” a Koranic term and charge that has been leveled against others over the decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and carries the death penalty. Activists say at least 16 people have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings on charges related to the protests. Death sentences in Iran are usually carried out by hanging. At least 517 protesters have been killed and more than 19,200 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been closely monitoring the unrest. Iranian authorities have not given an official number of those killed or arrested. The protests began in mid-September when 22-year-old Amini died after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have played a leading role in the protests, with many publicly removing the obligatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. The protests mark one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Security forces have used live ammunition, birdshot, tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, according to rights groups.

