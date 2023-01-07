Could these cave signs be the earliest form of writing? | Smart news

About 20,000 years ago, Ice Age hunters in Europe decorated caves with a variety of animal drawings, ranging from salmon to cattle. Sometimes, the creatures were accompanied by a series of mysterious symbols, including dots, stripes, stars and crosses. Researchers have long debated the meaning of these signs, but without consensus.

Now, in a new study published inCambridge Archaeological Journal, scientists suggest that these sequences were an early form of writing that recorded animal behavior. If confirmed, it would mean humans developed a proto-writing system at least 10,000 years earlier than previously thought, Alison George reports for Young scientist.

Symbols may not be considered written language, but they may be an intermediate step between a simpler notation/convention and full-fledged writing, the authors write. However, other experts are reluctant to agree with this conclusion.

In the study, the team examined three shapes: lines, dots and Y-like symbols. They hypothesized that these signs represented the months of the year to convey information about the mating and birthing habits of their respective animals.

Bennett Bacon, a London-based furniture conservator and independent researcher, came up with the initial hypothesis. He compiled a database of animal drawings from global literature and internet archives. It found 606 examples of animals associated with stripes or dots and another 256 animals with sequences that included a Y-shaped mark.

Bacon contacted several experts and together they analyzed the data, concluding that the signs were a lunar calendar. Each dot or line, they suggested, represented a month, with the number of symbols indicating how many months after the onset of spring each animal’s mating season began. For example, horses were often accompanied by three markings, while mammoths had five. No sequence contained more than 13 symbols and there are 13 months in the lunar year. The placement of the Y-shaped mark indicates the month the animal is born, the authors write.

This is exactly the kind of thing I’d expect Paleolithic hunter-gatherers, co-author, and archaeologist to record. Paul Petit at Durham University in England shows Young scientist. If anything was worth recording out of memory, it would be animals, especially the times of the year when those prey animals, critical to survival, would gather together and be preoccupied with mating and birth. It makes absolute sense.

But not all researchers are convinced of this interpretation.

Upper Paleolithic people had the cognitive ability to write and keep records of time, Melanie Changsays a paleoanthropologist at Portland State University who was not involved in the study Living sciences Christina Killgrove. But she says the researchers’ hypotheses are not well supported by their results and also do not address alternative interpretations of the grades they analyzed.

Furthermore, the team examined only three of at least 32 different repeating signs, April Nowella Paleolithic archaeologist at the University of Victoria in Canada, who was not involved in the study, says Live Science. This leaves most of the cave symbols without any suggested meaning. I think there are a number of assumptions being made here that have yet to be proven, she adds.

Pettitt tells the publication that looking at the three most common symbols as a starting point makes sense, and they plan to expand their work to look at other signs.

As we dig deeper, what we’re discovering is that these ancient ancestors are much more like us than we previously thought, says Bacon. BBC news. These people, separated from us for many millennia, are suddenly much closer.