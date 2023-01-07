International
Letter from Katharine Birbalsingh CBE to the Minister for Women and Equalities
January 6, 2023
Dear Kemi
I hope this email finds you well. Regrettably, I am writing to let you know that I will be stepping down as Chair of the Social Mobility Committee, effective today (Friday 6 January). As you know, the SocialMobility Commission team and I have achieved a lot in the last year.
Some highlights include our State of the Nation report last year, which featured our new Social Mobility Index, a rigorous new framework for measuring social mobility, which will provide breakdowns by characteristics including sex, ethnicity ethnicity and disability, while linking these to a country. We have set out an ambitious research program that focuses on topics such as education and families. Our latest report, on Data and Social Mobility, sets out how a lack of data limits our understanding of important issues, holding us back. We also released our first quarterly commentary and the first in a series of podcasts interviewing people with interesting views on the world of social mobility.
There are a number of reasons behind my decision to resign.
I come with a lot of baggage to be as effective as I would like to be as Chairman. I have become increasingly aware of how my fame puts SMC at risk. I always end up approaching news interviews in a defensive way. I can’t go out there and fight for us like every mayor should.
I also worry a lot that all our great work will be ignored by some people who would really benefit from hearing it. They already told me that on Twitter. They say that if SMC’s work finds evidence to support what we do at Michaela, they will be very suspicious. People actually advised me on Twitter to outsource all SMC work to schools if I want the work to be taken seriously. If the secretariat team does the analysis, then it is tainted because the team is tainted by me.
My guess is that SMC will find that the things we do at Michaela make good schools. But instead of thinking well, of course SMC’s evidence matches what Michaela does, because Michaela is a very successful school, people will imagine that something bad is going on and that I’m using SMC to try one point with michaela.
I want to be able to speak publicly about what I think is right and not worry that I am bringing KMSH into disrepute. People tell me regularly, you can’t say that as the Chairman of KMSH!. The role deceives me and turns me into someone I am not.
When I weigh it all up, I do SMC more harm than good.
Also, Alun Francis is so good. He really should be President. I always call him a social mobility superhero! As he continues to tell me how much he loves us leading together, I’ve noticed that I’ve been trying to push him forward more lately, and with me pulling back a bit, it’s allowed him to Alun really come into his own. He deserves to be President and he should be President. It is right and proper that it should be so. Alun just doesn’t need me to do a great job, one that I can support from the sidelines without hurting the SMC team.
We also have John Craven as Director of SMC now and he is brilliant. I feel particularly proud of that nomination. The commissioners have also been appointed and are now on board. I hesitated as to when would be the best time to resign. It now seems ideal because of where we are staffed on the SMC team and the commissioners are ready to go. It makes sense to let Alun take the reins now. Withdrawal now also makes sense so that future SMC reports remain untainted by what would be perceived as bias on my part.
Alun Francis is such a genius in social mobility and he and John Craven will make a fantastic leadership team moving forward. We couldn’t hope for better leadership than these two.
I have learned a lot from the opportunity to work with SMC last year and I am grateful for the support you have given us with all our projects. I am very sorry to go, but I know Alun will now be free to do what is required of SMC. And I’ll be cheering from afar.
With my best wishes for the future
Catherine
