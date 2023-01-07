Live from the International Space Station, Saturday Morning Physics





NASA spacewalker Josh Cassada prepares a solar array for deployment on the International Space Station. January 14, 2023, marks an important day in the history of Saturday Morning Physics (SMP): astronaut Josh Cassada will answer questions about life and research aboard the International Space Station (ISS) via NASA’s satellite link- s. Cassada, a Navy test pilot and physicist, piloted SpaceX’s Dragon Endurance crew shuttle to the ISS in October 2022. This is really a first for us in the history of Saturday Morning Physics, says David Gerdes, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor of Physics and Chair of the Department of Physics, which co-organizes SMP, a long-standing program of the University of Michigan. College of Letters, Science and Arts. The ISS orbits Earth every 90 minutes, and it’s amazing to think that it will complete a significant portion of its orbit during our event. Cassada will join SMP for a question-and-answer session at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 1420 Central Campus Classroom Building, 1225 Geddes Avenue. The event will also be broadcast live hereand participants can ask questions that can be read at this event. All members of the public are welcome to submit questions and come to any Saturday morning Physics event, says Timothy Chupp, professor of physics and biomedical engineering. Chupp also co-organizes the program with the help of numerous physicists and LSA staff members. SMP presenters use language accessible to audience members ranging from elementary and middle school students to scientists and retired community members. ISS crew members regularly broadcast live educational programs during their tenure, and Cassada chose the University of Michigan for one of his events. While we’ve been up here, I’ve really enjoyed sharing this experience with anyone who’s excited to explore, so I hope we can continue to fuel the excitement surrounding the pursuit of knowledge and understanding, he writes from the ISS. In physics in particular, I’ve found that physicists’ ability to keep a big perspective when tackling detailed and complicated problems has served me well. Cassada’s ties to Michigan State include a bachelor’s degree in physics from Albion College and co-founding a company that provides high-speed, low-loss photon detectors to enable next-generation experiments at Novi. Ph.D. research on high-energy physics at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory involved researchers at several institutions, including Gerdes and other UM faculty. Carol Rabuck, manager of communications and advancement for the Department of Physics, highlights more connections between the university and the ISS: A UM student worked on NASA’s Veg-05 experiment, growing dwarf tomatoes to supplement the astronauts’ diets; Nobel Laureate Samuel Ting, a UM alum and Ann Arbor native, designed and directs the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer project atop the space station; UM engineers designed bone density experiments that arrived at the ISS in November 2022; and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lsa.umich.edu/lsa/news-events/all-news/search-news/Live-From-the-International-Space-Station-Its-Saturday-Morning-Physics.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos