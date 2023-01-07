Will global emissions plateau in 2023? Four trends to watch

Global emissions have risen in recent years, dipping in 2020 amid pandemic-induced shutdowns only to recover in 2021 and likely to rise even more in 2022.

Experts say 2023 could be the start of an emissions plateau, as the world’s biggest emitters experience slower growth and invest more in renewable technology. But uncertainty reigns – especially if the world can begin to sink the emissions needed to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

“I think we’re still in a world of pretty flat global emissions,” said Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist who works at Stripe, a payment processing firm. “We are unlikely to see deep global emissions cuts over the next two years. The leveling off was still better than what we were seeing in previous decades, but it will take time for the energy transition to gain steam.”

Emissions are likely to increase in 2022. Carbon Monitor, an academic emissions tracker, ratings that emissions through October were 1.8 percent higher than 2021 levels. This is far less than 5 percent crash the Global Carbon Project forecast in 2021, as inflation and rising interest rates dampened the economic recovery.

So what does 2023 hold? Below are four trends that will shape the trajectory of world emissions in the coming years.

1. It’s the economy, stupid

Historically, the easiest way to predict rising emissions is to check the world’s economic outlook. A growing economy has historically meant more energy consumption and higher emissions. A recession usually predicts the opposite.

Many forecasters are lowering growth expectations in 2023. Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, recently said it expects slow economic growth in China, the US and Europe, which rank as the world’s first, second and fourth largest emitters respectively.

But how slowly and if the world slips into recession remains to be seen.

The world’s three major economies face major uncertainties. Will the US economy continue to avoid interest rate hikes in 2023? Will Europe be able to repeat its successes of 2022, when it phased out Russian gas shipments thanks to a combination of energy conservation, liquefied natural gas imports and warm weather?

Then there is China. Global emissions growth was relatively muted in 2022, partly due to China’s “zero-Covid” policy and the constraints it placed on the Chinese economy. But the country recently reversed that policy — a decision that will no doubt affect the outlook for 2023.

“We could see a big increase in global emissions if there is a compensation for lost time with the Chinese economy,” Hausfather said. At the same time, he said, emissions growth could taper off if a wave of Covid cases knocks China’s economy out of whack.

2. Increasing green investments

One of the biggest developments in recent years has been the increase in spending on clean energy.

International Energy Agency ratings that such spending has grown 12 percent a year since 2020, up from 2 percent a year over the previous five years. In 2021, China leads with clean energy investments of $380 billion, followed by the European Union at $260 billion and the US at $215 billion. Investments in oil, coal and gas, on the other hand, have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

That was all before the U.S. weighs in on even bigger clean energy spending in 2022. The Inflation Reduction Act will provide $369 billion in clean energy tax credits over the next decade. Congress has also poured money into the sector through the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the CHIPS and Science Act.

In total, U.S. clean energy spending totals about $900 billion over the next 10 years, said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at New York University. How that money is spent is one of the biggest trends to watch in 2023.

“The fact that the US has entered this clean energy race has delivered a massive global shock to the global economy,” he said.

Before that influx of funds, countries were already slowing the rate of growth of their emissions. In the first decade of the 2000s, emissions increased by an average of 3 percent per year. This has slowed to 0.5 percent per year over the past decade, according to for the Global Carbon Project. The decline coincided with a drop in coal production in the US and Europe and suggests a greener world economy.

“The world’s rich economies have decoupled economic growth from CO 2 emissions,” Wagner said.

However Wagner was quick to point out that total emissions are still rising. China and India, which remain dependent on coal, continue to see their greenhouse gas output rise. And it’s not as if the US and Europe have suddenly given up on fossil fuels.

One last one analysis of 2021 emissions by the Rhodium Group shows the economic recovery after the pandemic lockdowns were particularly carbon intensive, with demand for fossil fuels growing faster than gross domestic product in the US and Europe.

“None of this is a success in the sense that emissions are falling, so good,” Wagner said. “That means we’re adding less and less to the atmosphere, but we’re still adding.”

3. Popularity of EVs and heat pumps

Climate advocates have long complained about the lack of progress in greening transport and buildings. In this sense, the year 2022 brought welcome news. Electric heat pumps, which can replace oil or gas furnaces in buildings, were on pace for record sales, according to for the International Energy Agency.

Meanwhile, sales of electric vehicles continue to grow rapidly. Nearly 10 percent of global vehicle sales were electric in 2021, four times their market share in 2019, according to the IEA. Total sales of electric vehicles grew to 14 percent of the market during the first three quarters of 2022, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Both trends are worth watching in 2023, as transport and buildings account for nearly a quarter of global emissions. But neither is likely to move the emissions needle in the next two years.

Why?

People don’t tend to buy a new car or oven every year. In the US, for example, the average age of vehicles is 12 years.

“Stock turnover is not a friend in areas like EV adoption,” said Ben King, an analyst who tracks U.S. emissions at Rhodium Group. “It just takes time to see those changes manifest.”

4. Coal versus renewables

Short-term emissions reductions depend on switching to cleaner power plants. But last year saw something of a tug of war between renewables and coal.

A record amount of renewable generation prevented about 600 million tons of additional CO 2 emissions, or roughly what Germany produces in a year, according to the IEA (Climate wire, 20 October 2022). But the world also set a record for coal production, with Asia and Europe turning to the carbon-intensive fuel in the face of high natural gas prices.

So what will happen in 2023 and beyond? IEA hosts renewables will grow at lightning speed over the next five years. In a recent report, the agency predicted that the world would install 2,400 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2027, equal to all of China’s installed power capacity today and 30 percent more renewable capacity than the IEA projected just one year ago.

“If anything is going to bring about a big drop in global emissions, short of a recession, it’s probably going to be renewables,” Hausfather said.

But don’t expect coal to go away anytime soon. While the return to European coal use is likely to be short-lived, Asia looks set to rely on the carbon-intensive fuel for years to come. Indian coal consumption has grown by 6 percent annually since 2007 and is likely to remain the engine for coal growth globally.

China is the big question mark. IEA It provides Chinese coal use will grow by just under 1 percent a year through 2025, causing global coal consumption to plateau.

Coal is the single largest source of carbon dioxide emissions globally. So it is perhaps not surprising that emissions analysts think that global CO 2 production is also likely to increase over the next two years.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2023. E&E News provides essential news for energy and environmental professionals.