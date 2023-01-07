Iran executes karate champion and volunteer children’s coach amid crackdown on protests





The executions on Saturday of two young men in Iran, one a karate champion, the other a volunteer children’s coach, in connection with nationwide protests have sparked outrage around the world.

The total number of people now known to have been executed in connection with the protests that have swept the country since the death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in moral police custody on September 16 has reached four.

Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini were hanged early Saturday morning, state-linked Fars News reported. The pair, who allegedly took part in anti-regime protests last year, were convicted of killing Seyed Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the country’s Basij paramilitary force, in Karaj on November 3, according to Iran’s judicial news agency Mizan.

Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, a lawyer defending Karam, tweeted Saturday that Karam had not been given final rights to speak with his family before the execution. The lawyer added that Karam had started a hunger strike with dry food on Wednesday as a form of protest against officials who did not allow Aghasi to represent him.

About 41 other protesters have been sentenced to death in recent months, according to statements by Iranian officials and Iranian media reviewed by CNN and 1500Tasvir, but the number could be much higher.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the European Union (EU) have called on Iran to halt all executions following the hanging of the duo.

We condemn the execution of two other protesters, #MohammadMehdiKarami & #MohammadHosseini, after unfair trials based on coerced confessions, OHCHR said in a tweet on Saturday.

The OHCHR called it shocking that Iran has continued to execute protesters despite international outcry.

We call on Iran to halt all executions, OHCHR added.

The EU said in a statement on Saturday that it was appalled by the executions, calling it another sign of Iranian authorities’ violent crackdown on civil demonstrations.

The European Union once again calls on the Iranian authorities to immediately end the reprehensible practice of imposing and executing death sentences against protesters, the statement said.

The EU also calls on the authorities to cancel without delay the latest death sentences that have already been imposed in the context of the ongoing protests and to provide due process to all those arrested, he added.

Several major Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett, Jason Momoa, Bryan Cranston and Olivia Wilde called for an end to executions in Iran in an online campaign launched on Friday.

The campaign, which features more than 50 stars, was organized by Iranian-American screenwriter and satirist Nicole Najafi, Iranian-American director, writer and producer Ana Lily Amirpour and Iranian-American actress and writer Mozhan Marno.

In a video posted online, celebrities hold a white piece of paper with the words #StopExecutionsinIran written across it.

The following message is conveyed through on-screen text: We stand with the people of Iran in their struggle for freedom. Thousands of protesters have been arrested. Some have already been executed. Many others are at risk. But the world is watching.

The video ends by encouraging viewers to take their picture with the sign and post it online.

Karami, 21, was an Iranian-Kurdish karate champion who had a tattoo of the Olympic rings on the inside of his arm. His cousin told CNN that Karami was a brave and intelligent boy who took up karate at the age of 11. He went on to join the Iranian youth national team and later won the national championships.

Last month, Karamis’ parents posted a video on social media begging the state to spare his life. His father said, My son is among Iran’s karate champions and has several national titles and was the fourth ranked member of Iran’s national team, please remove the execution order.

Karam was sentenced on December 5, less than a week after his trial began in Tehran for the alleged killing of the paramilitary. Amnesty described the trial as bearing no resemblance to a meaningful judicial process. His family claims he was tortured in prison and denied access to a lawyer.

Amnesty International published a quote from Karamis’ father which read: I go to court and prison every morning and then I walk aimlessly on the streets. This morning I went to the jail, but the assistant prosecutor stationed at the jail was not there. They told me that I should stop going there if my case is related to the protests. They don’t give you any answers.

Every night I fear that they will tell me about the execution of my child, his father said. I have lost hope that they have sentenced my child to death and may carry out his execution any minute.

Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, 20, was reminded of his volunteering with children by a German parliamentarian who championed his case.

The story of #SeyedMohammadHosseini is so sad. He lost both parents. He visited their graves every Thursday. He trains kids for free, Ye-One Rhie tweeted.

Hosseini was arrested on his way to visit his parents’ graves, according to Ye-One Rhie. His brother has also been taken and has not been heard from, said the parliamentarian.

According to Amnesty, Hosseini was sentenced at the same hearing as Karami and two other men who were also sentenced to death, Hamid Ghare-Hasalou and Hossein Mohammadi.

Amnesty says the convictions were based on coerced confessions.

Before the group trial began, state media broadcast the defendants’ forced confessions and portrayed them as murderers, violating their rights to the presumption of innocence and freedom from torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, Amnesty wrote. .

Meanwhile, the political editor of the independent Iranian newspaper Etemad Online, Mehdi Beyk, was arrested on Thursday, according to a tweet from the publication. The arrest came amid a crackdown by Iranian authorities following protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last year, after she was picked up by the country’s morality police on suspicion of not wearing her hijab properly. Since then, protests have coalesced around a range of grievances with the authoritarian regime.

Beyk was arrested by officials of Iran’s Ministry of Information, his wife, Zahra Beyk, said on Friday.

He was arrested after interviewing the families of some of those arrested in the ongoing demonstrations, according to the pro-reform activist newspaper IranWire.

The journalists’ mobile phone, laptop and belongings were confiscated, his wife said on Twitter. It is still unclear why Bejku was arrested.

Iranian officials have previously arrested several individuals for their criticism of the government’s response to the demonstrations.

One of Iran’s most popular actresses, Taraneh Alidoosti, was released on bail on Wednesday, state-linked ISNA said, after she was arrested following her criticism of an execution of protesters.

Known as a feminist activist, Alidoosti last month posted a photo on Instagram of herself without the Islamic hijab and holding a sign reading Women, Life, Freedom to show support for the protest movement.

Alidoosti was not formally charged but was initially arrested for lack of evidence for her claims about her protest against the hanging of Mohsen Shekar last month in the first known protest-related execution.