The Ottawa Police Association is sounding the alarm after the recent killings of officers





Just days after the funeral for OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala, four of Canada’s largest police associations have issued a joint statement to address issues such as parole and repeat offenders. “We are devastated, we are hurting for this loss,” OPP Association president John Cerasuolo told CTV News Ottawa. “Our member Greg had great potential for our organization and it was just a life that was cut short.” Some of Canada’s largest police associations say they are coming together to identify the root causes behind the killings of five police officers in the past four months. “Everyone has their own circumstances of the events that lead to the tragedy, and in our tragedy that just happened there are some conditional issues,” Cerasuolo said. The Canadian Police Association, the Ontario Police Association, the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the Toronto Police Association say they are joining forces to examine the issues and then call for change to ensure that “the tide of violence” against the police do not continue. The associations, which represent about 60,000 sworn and civilian police personnel, say they will review the judicial and public policy framework, including parole and sentencing practices. “If you ask any police officer, ‘Does it work?’ It doesn’t. They’re going to be very vocal about it. We get a lot of examples out there where they’re arresting people for serious violent crimes — later that day or the next day, they return to the public.” The associations say they will also look into what they call a “growing and chronic” shortage of police officers and whether CrimeStoppers programs should be increased. “At the end of the day, what we were trying to do was make it safe for the police officers and the community,” Cerasuolo said. The Ottawa Police Association is also sounding the alarm. “There is a lot of disappointment after seeing Constable Pierzchala’s senseless death,” Ottawa Police Association president Matthew Cox told CTV News. “After seeing this, I knew we had to do something to try and get our messages out there and get our community on our side to start trying and lobbying across government to make it safe for everyone “, Cox said. “I think we all have to come together and I think this is more of a community issue — not just a police issue. Community safety should be paramount,” Cox said. A funeral was held Wednesday for Const. Pierzchala, who was shot while responding to a call about a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., on Dec. 27. Four more police officers have been killed in the line of duty in Canada since September. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang was stabbed to death in Burnaby, BC, South Simcoe police officers Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell were shot at a home in Innisfil, Ont., and Toronto police. Andrew Hong was shot to death in Mississauga, Ont. With files from The Canadian Press

