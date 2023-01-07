Connect with us

China says COVID-19 situation 'predictable, under control'

 


China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday pushed back against international backlash and criticism over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, saying the situation was predictable and under control.

There has been growing international concern about the rise of COVID-19 in China, which followed the government’s move last month to suddenly lift pandemic restrictions that had been among the strictest in the world.

The United States this week joined Britain, France, Canada, South Korea, Spain and Qatar in imposing requirements for travelers from China to show recent negative COVID tests before being allowed to enter. European Union officials were considering similar measures this week.

At a regular news briefing on Friday, Mao Ning, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, told reporters that the new demands were unreasonable. She noted that some European countries had already decided not to impose travel requirements on Chinese visitors, and she asserted that EU leaders should be more rational and view China’s response to COVID in an objective and fair light.

The ‘real impact’ was obscured

Officials with the World Health Organization this week criticized China’s “too narrow” definition of COVID-19 deaths, warning that official statistics do not show the true extent of the outbreak.

WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan said the organization felt that the current numbers being published by China underrepresented the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions and especially in terms of deaths.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker helps a patient with an intravenous drip at a community health care facility in Shanghai, China, Jan. 5, 2023. As COVID-19 spreads in China, other countries and The WHO is calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak.

The foreign ministry’s Mao insisted on Friday that the country has shared all relevant scientific data with the international community “in an open and transparent manner. She said officials have conducted over 60 technical exchanges with the WHO and have shared genome data of virus from recent cases of COVID.

There have also been concerns about China’s refusal to use the mRNA-based COVID vaccines widely used in Western countries, as well as its refusal to accept the EU’s offer to donate the vaccines. Vaccines using sent RNA are considered more effective than vaccines produced locally in China.

VOA’s Mandarin Service reported Friday that health experts from the Pandemic Center at Brown University’s School of Public Health and Georgetown University’s Institute for National and Global Health Law weighed in on the rise of COVID-19 in China.

In separate written comments to VOA Mandarin, officials said that while the testing requirements imposed by world governments would likely do little to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, they understood the political desire to impose some obstacles.

Furthermore, they each questioned China’s decision to reject mRNA vaccines, saying it had nothing to do with science and was more likely done because they didn’t want to admit that their vaccines weren’t that effective.

Change ‘would be wise’

Jennifer Nuzzo, professor of epidemiology and director of the Pandemic Center at Brown, told VOA that given the recent, significant changes in how China is conducting surveillance for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, it is almost impossible to accurately assess China’s trajectory. explosion. The WHO recently criticized China’s efforts to redefine its COVID measurements, implying that these changes could mask the full extent of its outbreak.

Lawrence Gostin, director of the ONill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University, echoed Nuzzo’s warning, saying China would be wise to deploy Western vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines, which are more effective than vaccines. chinese. China’s refusal to do so has nothing to do with science and everything to do with politics. China simply does not want to admit that its vaccines are not as effective as in the West.

It would be foolish to think that the COVID outbreak in China has reached its peak, Gostin noted. As we know from COVID-19, there will continue to be an increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Because China’s population has very little natural immunity, the outbreak will get much worse before it gets better.

VOA Mandarin Service reporters Jessie Jiang and Jie Xi contributed to this report. Some information came from the Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

