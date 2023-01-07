Regulations not violated during approval of GM mustard: Centre

The Union Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected claims made by activists that statutory regulations were violated during the evaluation and approval of GM mustard in India, saying the product was conditionally cleared only after consultation with stakeholders.

The GM-Free India Coalition, a group of NGOs opposing genetically modified crops, on Friday issued a report claiming that no (independent) health expert has ever participated in the evaluation of GM mustard.

In a reply issued on Saturday, the Ministry said: “The Assessment of Food and Environment (AFES) report prepared by the sub-committee in 2016 regarding the biosafety dossier of GM mustard was uploaded on the ministry’s website for inviting comments. from the public for a period of 30 days (from September 5 to October 5, 2016).

“Furthermore, the entire file has been made available for review by the public at the ministry’s office for the same duration,” the announcement states.

“The conditional environmental release of GM mustard has been granted following stakeholder consultation as described in the Environmental Risk Assessment (ERA) guidance documents (Genetically Engineered Crops ERA Guidance, Risk Analysis Framework, Stakeholder Guide ) of 2016. The conditional approval for environmental clearance is subject to clearance from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India,” he said.

Responding to the coalition’s claim that the Rape Mustard Research Directorate had received the seeds on October 22 last year before official approval was given on October 25, the ministry said the environmental release of GM mustard was recommended in the 147th meeting of GEAC held. on October 18 last year.

“The letter of approval for environmental release of GM mustard was issued on October 25 after approval was given by the central government and the seeds were sent to ICAR-Directorate of Mustard Rapeseed Research (DRMR) on October 29,” the release said.

The coalition had also claimed that GM mustard was not tested as a herbicide tolerant (HT) crop because there are no regulatory guidelines and protocols for HT crops.

The ministry said the use of the terminology ‘herbicide tolerant’ for GM mustard which has been granted environmental clearance is “inappropriate”.

“Herbicide tolerant trait (HT) present in GM mustard is a selection marker for use during development stage followed by use during hybrid mustard seed production for the purpose of identification of genetically modified (GM) plants,” said he.

Countering the allegation that the GM mustard approval ignored the fact that agriculture is a state subject, the ministry said the Biosafety Research Level I and Biosafety Research Level II tests of GM mustard were conducted after receiving no-objection certificates from the state governments.

Responding to the coalition’s claim that GEAC “continued to comply” with the “applicant’s” requests for an exemption from tests, the ministry said the applicant was advised to undertake field demonstration studies of GM mustard in 2018 with the aim of generating additional data . on honey bees and other pollinators.

He said that a letter was received from Prof. Deepak Pental, the man behind GM mustard, in May 2022, showing that the GM technology used to develop mustard has been well tested and used for more than 20 years in Canada, the US and Australia.

“References indicated that no adverse effects of the technology have been reported in relation to honey bees. Comments were sought from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on the letter received by Prof Pental. Both DBT and DARE felt that GEAC’s recommendation regarding environmental release of GM mustard may be reconsidered,” the ministry said.

He said the GEAC, in its 146th meeting held on August 25, 2022, had constituted an expert committee to look into the matter recommending the environmental release of GM mustard and its further evaluation by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR ) together with post-release monitoring in relation to honey bees.

GEAC recommended environmental release of GM mustard based on expert committee recommendation.

“To generate scientific evidence in the Indian agro-climatic situation and also as a preliminary mechanism, field demonstration studies on the effect of GE mustard on honey bees and other pollinators as recommended in the 136th GEAC meeting, will also be carried out after -Environmental release, concurrently by the applicant, within two years under the supervision of ICAR, as per ICAR guidelines and other existing rules/guidelines/regulations and report submitted to GEAC,” the ministry said.

In October, the environment ministry allowed the environmental release of Dhara Mustard Hybrid (DMH-11) developed by Delhi University for production and testing of its seed before its commercial release. Currently, cotton is the only GM crop allowed for cultivation in India.

Before the trial began, the coalition approached the Supreme Court seeking its instructions to halt the trials. The next hearing on this matter is January 10.

According to activists and farmers, GM mustard is a herbicide-tolerant crop and the toxic chemicals sprayed on the plant will affect the health of people who consume it. They also argue that it is environmentally unsustainable and unsuited to Indian agricultural conditions.

In December, the government had told Parliament that extensive studies conducted on the toxicity, allergenicity, compositional analyses, field trials and environmental safety of GM mustard lines against their non-transgenic comparators provided evidence that DMH-11 was safe for cultivation, food. and food use.

He also said that agricultural technologies such as GM crops are important to ensure food security and reduce dependence on imports, and that he has found no evidence of a decline in honey production in the country due to genetically modified cotton.