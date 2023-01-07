International
Regulations not violated during approval of GM mustard: Centre
The Union Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected claims made by activists that statutory regulations were violated during the evaluation and approval of GM mustard in India, saying the product was conditionally cleared only after consultation with stakeholders.
The GM-Free India Coalition, a group of NGOs opposing genetically modified crops, on Friday issued a report claiming that no (independent) health expert has ever participated in the evaluation of GM mustard.
Also Read: Explained | New hybrid mustard variety
In a reply issued on Saturday, the Ministry said: “The Assessment of Food and Environment (AFES) report prepared by the sub-committee in 2016 regarding the biosafety dossier of GM mustard was uploaded on the ministry’s website for inviting comments. from the public for a period of 30 days (from September 5 to October 5, 2016).
“Furthermore, the entire file has been made available for review by the public at the ministry’s office for the same duration,” the announcement states.
Also Read: Is There Any Compelling Reason To Release GM Mustard, Supreme Govt Asks Supreme Court
“The conditional environmental release of GM mustard has been granted following stakeholder consultation as described in the Environmental Risk Assessment (ERA) guidance documents (Genetically Engineered Crops ERA Guidance, Risk Analysis Framework, Stakeholder Guide ) of 2016. The conditional approval for environmental clearance is subject to clearance from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India,” he said.
Responding to the coalition’s claim that the Rape Mustard Research Directorate had received the seeds on October 22 last year before official approval was given on October 25, the ministry said the environmental release of GM mustard was recommended in the 147th meeting of GEAC held. on October 18 last year.
“The letter of approval for environmental release of GM mustard was issued on October 25 after approval was given by the central government and the seeds were sent to ICAR-Directorate of Mustard Rapeseed Research (DRMR) on October 29,” the release said.
The coalition had also claimed that GM mustard was not tested as a herbicide tolerant (HT) crop because there are no regulatory guidelines and protocols for HT crops.
The ministry said the use of the terminology ‘herbicide tolerant’ for GM mustard which has been granted environmental clearance is “inappropriate”.
Also Read: Field trials of GM mustard DMH-11 showed high yield, says Science Minister
“Herbicide tolerant trait (HT) present in GM mustard is a selection marker for use during development stage followed by use during hybrid mustard seed production for the purpose of identification of genetically modified (GM) plants,” said he.
Countering the allegation that the GM mustard approval ignored the fact that agriculture is a state subject, the ministry said the Biosafety Research Level I and Biosafety Research Level II tests of GM mustard were conducted after receiving no-objection certificates from the state governments.
Responding to the coalition’s claim that GEAC “continued to comply” with the “applicant’s” requests for an exemption from tests, the ministry said the applicant was advised to undertake field demonstration studies of GM mustard in 2018 with the aim of generating additional data . on honey bees and other pollinators.
He said that a letter was received from Prof. Deepak Pental, the man behind GM mustard, in May 2022, showing that the GM technology used to develop mustard has been well tested and used for more than 20 years in Canada, the US and Australia.
“References indicated that no adverse effects of the technology have been reported in relation to honey bees. Comments were sought from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) on the letter received by Prof Pental. Both DBT and DARE felt that GEAC’s recommendation regarding environmental release of GM mustard may be reconsidered,” the ministry said.
He said the GEAC, in its 146th meeting held on August 25, 2022, had constituted an expert committee to look into the matter recommending the environmental release of GM mustard and its further evaluation by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR ) together with post-release monitoring in relation to honey bees.
GEAC recommended environmental release of GM mustard based on expert committee recommendation.
“To generate scientific evidence in the Indian agro-climatic situation and also as a preliminary mechanism, field demonstration studies on the effect of GE mustard on honey bees and other pollinators as recommended in the 136th GEAC meeting, will also be carried out after -Environmental release, concurrently by the applicant, within two years under the supervision of ICAR, as per ICAR guidelines and other existing rules/guidelines/regulations and report submitted to GEAC,” the ministry said.
In October, the environment ministry allowed the environmental release of Dhara Mustard Hybrid (DMH-11) developed by Delhi University for production and testing of its seed before its commercial release. Currently, cotton is the only GM crop allowed for cultivation in India.
Before the trial began, the coalition approached the Supreme Court seeking its instructions to halt the trials. The next hearing on this matter is January 10.
According to activists and farmers, GM mustard is a herbicide-tolerant crop and the toxic chemicals sprayed on the plant will affect the health of people who consume it. They also argue that it is environmentally unsustainable and unsuited to Indian agricultural conditions.
In December, the government had told Parliament that extensive studies conducted on the toxicity, allergenicity, compositional analyses, field trials and environmental safety of GM mustard lines against their non-transgenic comparators provided evidence that DMH-11 was safe for cultivation, food. and food use.
He also said that agricultural technologies such as GM crops are important to ensure food security and reduce dependence on imports, and that he has found no evidence of a decline in honey production in the country due to genetically modified cotton.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/energy-and-environment/govt-rebuts-claims-that-statutory-regulations-were-violated-during-gm-mustard-appraisal/article66349595.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Regulations not violated during approval of GM mustard: Centre
- In San Francisco, ordinary people carry Narkan to prevent overdose
- Pakistan could witness ‘disaster’ if Imran Khan returns to power: Rana Sanaullah
- Xi’s target countries must close ranks to resist
- Classic cargo pants get a high fashion upgrade
- Gardening is good for your physical and mental health • Earth.com
- Canadians return from the Mazatlan area of Mexico
- 8 Bollywood actors who are as good at farming as they are at acting
- Job descriptions and salaries in India and the US
- After 9 years (16 in total), Hackett resigns as tennis coach | Sport
- He was all in: Donald Trump’s influence over Congress remains a force to be reckoned with, even if it’s waning
- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s Family Home Reportedly Burglarized in Los Angeles