The new Chinese Foreign Minister goes to Africa for the first trip tidings

China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, is starting his term with a week-long trip to five African countries, China’s foreign ministry announced. Qin, who was until recently ambassador to the United States, will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt from January 9 to 16, spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily media briefing on Monday. In Egypt, Qin will also meet with the secretary general of the Arab League. The new Foreign Minister is following in the footsteps of his predecessors, who for more than 30 years have started each year with a trip to Africa. This shows that China attaches great importance to the traditional friendship with Africa and the development of China-Africa relations, Wang said. Qin, 56, was appointed foreign minister on December 30. He succeeded Wang Yi, 69, who has replaced Yang Jiechi as the government’s top foreign policy official. Some commentators have called China-Africa cooperation a symbiotic relationship from which both sides can benefit. But there has also been controversy over a perceived debt trap and Chinese palace diplomacy financing large infrastructure projects for African governments to secure influence within their own ranks. And as the United States and France seek to rebuild relations with Africa, just as Russia’s sphere of influence expands, China has strengthened its position on the continent. The moves demonstrate the increased need to engage Africa at a time of rising global tension and a possible new Cold War, said Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). . France, Russia, the US and China are all reaching out to African countries both for diplomatic support in bodies like the UN, but also as allies and economic and political partners, he told Al Jazeera.

