Northeastern launches new brand: Northeastern Global News

Northeastern Global News, which launches today, is a new media brand from Northeastern University that reports news happening across the university and provides original reporting and analysis on events around the world.
Also known as NGN, the new brand replaces [email protected], the university’s award-winning news and information channel, which launched more than a decade ago. NGN features a redesigned online platform with improved functionality and more intuitive navigation to showcase the steady stream of stories produced by the university’s team of professional journalists.
This exciting new brand more accurately reflects what our editorial mission has been all along, says David Nordman, executive editor of NGN. We have assembled a group of talented and experienced journalists to tell Northeastern’s story, while providing timely news and expert analysis on important issues and current events around the world.
While many newsrooms across the country are cutting staff and eliminating coverage, nonprofit journalism is on the rise.
NGNs mission, under the umbrella of a global research university, is perfectly positioned to become a necessary source for timely and relevant information about the university and news coverage of world events of interest to curious readers, said Renata Nyul, vice president for communications.
NGN will continue to serve as the primary source of information for news happening across Northeastern’s global university system of 14 campuses in North America and the United Kingdom.
NGN will also show the important global news of the day, including the latest developments in global epidemiology, public health, the tech space and artificial intelligence, economic issues affecting pocketbooks, political insights on elections, sports and popular culture.
With no respect for paid subscribers, advertisers and paywalls, NGN is filling a void as more readers outside of the Northeastern University community discover the award-winning content of the nonprofit hyperlocal and national-global news source. NGN is averaging more than 5 million unique page views per year, half of which come from organic search.
I think NGN is actually a really fast, powerful media brand, and I’m all for it, says John Wihbey, associate professor of media innovation and technology in the College of Arts, Media and Design at Northeastern University. .
Launched more than a decade ago, [email protected] has grown significantly from a primarily internally focused news function to a global news organization that engages millions of readers each year.
What has actually been missing from the conversation is whether university news and communications offices will become some kind of player in the news media, Wihbey says. Not much has been discussed about it. So this is quite innovative from that point of view.
Northeastern Global News is not part of a university journalism department, and all of NGN’s editors, reporters and photographers have previously worked for traditional newspapers. Some have decades of media experience in newsrooms around the world.
The news industry has suffered severe cuts in the past 10 to 15 years. Newsroom employment has fallen by 26% since 2008, according to a recent survey by the Pew Research Center. Recently, Gannett, the largest newspaper chain with more than 200 newspapers, reportedly laid off 6% of its workforce in December, after laying off about 400 jobs and eliminating hundreds of other open positions in August. The Washington Post, CNN and Buzzfeed also announced layoffs in recent weeks.
Dan Kennedy, a journalism professor at Northeastern University, says the shrinking of newspapers is a problem that continues to accelerate.
Kennedy says NGN produces a lot of good and reliable information and the challenge is to expand exposure to the new brand through newsletters and social media.
NGN will continue to cover all important campus news, such as the campus expansion in Miami, the Northeastern-Mills College merger in Oakland, the start of STEM week on the Boston campus, the annual Beanpot hockey tournament and campus launches $1.3 billion fundraising campaign.
In addition, NGN will report national and global stories of interest and importance, such as what are the chances of surviving a cardiac arrest?, or a researcher finds a new way to prevent the common cold, or a new discovery in quantum physics.
NGN has no shortage of experts across the university and beyond. Faculty at Northeastern are at the forefront of solving problems that are of global importance, including the global spread of epidemics, ethical uses of AI, international conflicts, and issues of social justice to name a few.
