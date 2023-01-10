Spring Air International expands the best-selling Back Supporter line





WOBURN, Mass. Top 20 American mattress manufacturer Spring Air International is building on its best-selling Back Supporter line with the introduction of the Back Supporter Hybrid Plus at the Winter Market in Las Vegas. The mattresses offer enhanced temperature regulation and enhanced comfort options with price points from $999 to $1,599 queen at retail. The collection consists of eight new quilted, smooth and Euro Top models that are filled with a variety of foams and gels, offering different levels of comfort and using cool-to-the-touch fabrics designed to stand out on floors of retail in gray and elegant. black color schemes. The models echo the same shades of blue on the handle, tape and label that are standard for the Back Supporter line. At the Spring Airs showroom on the A701, shoppers will be able to see Aberdeen, Fairbanks, Kodiak and St. Cloud Euro Top Plush. Aberdeen is available in a choice of firm or plus, with firm HD quilt foam layers, medium foam, medium comfort bridge, an 8-inch three-zone unit, and 1.5-inch medium base foam. Fairbanks is available in Deluxe Firm and Deluxe Plush, and features HD Soft Comforter Foam, HD Firm Comforter Foam, Aurora Foam, Smooth Foam, Medium Comfort Bridge, 8-inch Tri-Zone Unit, and Medium Base Foam. The Kodiak and St. Back Supporter continues to have one of the broadest consumer brand name recognition indexes in the mattress category, so we thought that at a time when shoppers are flocking to established brands, we’d offer a wider range of products that address their comfort needs at price points they will find attractive in the current economic climate, said Spring Air President Nick Bates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://homenewsnow.com/blog/2023/01/09/spring-air-international-expands-best-selling-back-supporter-line/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos