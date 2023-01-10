The world’s first bee vaccine is here | Smart news





Pollinators like honey bees, moths, hummingbirds and bumblebees are in trouble. While they are crucial for promoting biodiversity and producing food for healthy human diets, pollinators face a host of threats, including habitat loss, climate change, pesticides, air pollution and disease-causing organisms. But now, there’s a glimmer of hope to help bees fight off one of the many stressors they face, a deadly infectious disease known as American shame. To combat the disease, which is capable of wiping out entire colonies, the US Department of Agriculture has approved for use the world’s first bee vaccine, developed by Dalan Animal Health, the biotech company announced in a.declaration last week. Bacteria are called Paenibacillus larvae cause American foulbrood, which spreads through spores and kills bees while they are in the pre-pupal or pupal stage. It reduces the larvae to this brown oyster that has a bad smell in it, Keith Delaplanean entomologist at the University of Georgia, who collaborated with the company to develop the vaccine, tells the Guardians Oliver Milman. Until now, there was no safe and stable way to prevent American embarrassment, according to the statement. The only treatment included antibioticswhich are expensive, have limited effectiveness and require a lot of time and energy for beekeepers to apply. To stop the spread, beekeepers are often forced to burn infected hives and bees. That makes the vaccine a game changer, company executives say. Our vaccine is a breakthrough in bee protection, says Annette Kleiser, CEO of Dalan Animal Health, in the statement. We are about to change the way we care for insects, impacting food production on a global scale. Beekeepers will mix the vaccine, which contains dead P. larvae bacteria cells, in the food that worker bees eat. Then, when the worker bees secrete their milk royal jelly, the queen will swallow it and the vaccine. From there, the vaccine will travel to her ovaries, where it will immunize the developing larvae. According to the company, the vaccine is not genetically modified and can be used in organic farming. Under a conditional license from the USDA, Dalan Animal Healthnow plans to distribute limited quantities of the vaccine to commercial beekeepers. From there, they hope to offer it for sale across the US sometime this year. The federal agriculture agency grants conditional licenses for products that meet an emergency situation, limited market, local situation, or special circumstance, under a USDA memo. The USDA requires that products receiving these types of licenses be clean and safe and have a reasonable expectation of efficacy, according to the agency. Generally, conditional licenses come with restrictions and cover a limited period of time. After this period ends, the agency evaluates the effectiveness of the products to determine whether to renew the conditional license or grant a regular product license. This is an exciting step forward for beekeepers, Trevor Tauzer, owner of Tauzer Apiaries and a board member of the California Beekeepers Association, said in the statement. If we can prevent an infection in our hives, we can avoid costly treatments and focus our energy on other important elements of keeping our bees healthy. Recommended videos

