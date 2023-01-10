France captain Hugo Lloris ends his international career





Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) PARIS (AP) World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France on Monday after a record 145 caps. Lloris won the 2018 World Cup and captained the side that lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar last month. The 36-year-old goalkeeper told LEquipe newspaper that he will focus on his career at Tottenham in the English Premier League. I want to continue to perform, to live this sport as I have always done and maybe this decision will give me more physical freshness with my club, said Lloris. In the next four or five months, with Tottenham, I want to experience strong things, finish in the top 4 of the Premier League, do something strong in the Champions League, also in the FA Cup. France coach Didier Deschamps paid tribute to a great servant of the French team and an extraordinary human being who decided to retire at the top of his game. He was captain when I became coach in 2012, I wore the armband and I have never regretted it, Deschamps said in a statement broadcast by the French Football Federation. Lloris made his national debut in 2008 in a friendly against Uruguay. Being the goalkeeper of the French team for 14-and-a-half seasons is tough, but it is also mentally exhausting, Lloris said. And hopefully giving myself some time will allow me to continue playing at the highest level for a few years. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

