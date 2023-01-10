Halifax’s death ruled murder as another home invasion suspect killed: police – Halifax





Halifax Regional Police say a suspicious death that occurred on Herring Cove Road last week was the result of an attempted home invasion in which one of the alleged invaders was fatally shot. The victim has been identified as a 33-year-old man and his death has been ruled a homicide. Police said it happened around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 at a home in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road. According to a release, at least three people entered the home and at least one of them had a firearm. "There was an altercation with the occupants of the house that resulted in the death of one of the individuals who invaded the house," the release said, adding that the other suspects for the invasion fled in a vehicle.

Four people were arrested at the scene, three of whom were released without being charged. A 21-year-old man faces three gun charges. However, police said criminal charges related to the death are not being considered at this time. Police said they are looking for other suspects in the home invasion and are asking anyone with information or video from the area to contact police. This is the second home invasion resulting in the death of a home invasion suspect to occur in Halifax in the past two weeks. On December 30, 2022, Halifax police found a 26-year-old man suffering from stab wounds on Robie Street. A police investigation determined that the man was one of two people attempting to invade a home when he was confronted by a resident of the residence. His death was ruled a homicide, but no criminal charges were pending at the time. At a media availability a few days later, Const. John MacLeod said it was not a random incident. Is it considered self-defense? This term is a difficult thing to consider, he said.

