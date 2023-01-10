International
Algeria: Mass executions marred by unfair trials, allegations of torture
The trials of 54 individuals who were sentenced to death for events that took place in the Kabylie region of northeastern Algeria in August 2021, including the lynching of an activist, were marred by due process violations and allegations of torture, while at least six were prosecuted because of their political affiliations, Amnesty International said today.
Of the 54 who were sentenced to death in mass proceedings in November 2022, five were sentenced in absentia, one of whom was a woman. According to the decision of the indictment chamber of the Algiers Court, reviewed by Amnesty International, at least six have been prosecuted due to their connection with the Movement for Self-Determination of Kabylie (MAK), a political group designated as a terrorist organization. by Algerian authorities in June 2021. Five told the court that they had been subjected to torture or ill-treatment while in custody.
“By using the death penalty in mass proceedings after unfair trials, the Algerian authorities not only show their complete disregard for human life, but also send a chilling message about the way justice is administered in Algeria today,” said Amna Guellali, Deputy Director of Amnesty Internationals. for the Middle East and North Africa.
The application of the death penalty is never justifiable, regardless of the crime committed. These callous death sentences and sentences must be overturned as a matter of urgency. All allegations of torture or other ill-treatment should also be promptly investigated and retrials ordered for all those convicted in absentia or prosecuted for their political affiliations.
Rampant violations of due process
The 54 individuals were convicted and sentenced to death on various charges including murder, terrorism and arson for the lynching of activist Djamel Ben Smail in Tizi Ouzou, a wilaya in eastern Algeria, on August 11, 2021, setting the same fire month in Kabylia in northeastern Algeria, which resulted in the death of at least 90 people as well as their membership in the MAK. They were also charged with torture and incitement to torture, violent assault on law enforcement officers, and spreading hate speech and discrimination.
At least 62 others faced similar charges at trial, bringing the total number of prosecutions in the case to 116. On November 24, 2022, the judge acquitted 17 defendants, but 28 were sentenced to between two and 10 years in prison. Their lawyers have appealed the decision.
In at least two cases, the court did not notify the defendants of the charges or the time and place of the trial, violating international fair trial standards.
Other fair trial violations include the absence of nine witnesses in the trial that took place behind closed doors between November 15 and 24, in which the families of the victims of the August 2021 events were not present.
Threats of rape in custody
According to a lawyer, who asked to remain anonymous citing the sensitivity of the case, at least five of the convicts told the judge that their statements were made under duress. Defendant Mohamed Laaskri said law enforcement officers shocked him, tried to throw him into the water and threatened to rape him while in custody. The judge responded by saying that it was the defendant’s responsibility to appeal to the prosecutor’s office.
Two lawyers also said that at least four defendants sentenced to death in absentia were not in Algeria when the alleged crimes took place. Aksel Bellabbaci, a senior MAK leader who lives in France, said he has not visited Algeria since August 2019. During interrogation, several detainees said Bellabbaci is a contact person for the organization, but the prosecution could not proved his involvement in the lynching.
Mourad Itim, who lives and works in Canada as the manager of online broadcaster Taqvaylit TV, after previously working as a coordinator for MAK in North America, said he has not visited Algeria since 2016. He believes the conviction his stems from his efforts to peacefully exercise his right to freedom of expression by covering the events of August 2021.
It is absolutely shameful that the Algerian authorities are using the lynching incident as a means to prosecute critics of the state and members of the MAK political group. This deliberate repression is a serious violation not only of the rights to freedom of expression and organization, but also of the right to life, said Amna Guellali.
Background
Since April 2021, Algerian authorities have made extensive use of Article 87 bis of the country’s Criminal Code to prosecute activists, human rights defenders and journalists for terrorism-related crimes.
Algeria has not carried out any executions since 1993. The country, however, has yet to abolish the death penalty or sign and ratify the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which aims to abolish the death penalty .
