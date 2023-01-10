Gold will be important in China’s plan to create an international oil/renminbi market – BNP Paribas





Welcome to Kitco News’ Outlook 2023 Series. Uncertainty continues to dominate financial markets as central bank monetary policies push the global economy into recession to reduce inflation. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2023. (Kitco News) – Gold will be a deciding factor for China as the nation seeks to shore up the yuan’s international credibility and continues to push forward with its plans to buy oil from Saudi Arabia, according to a market strategist. In early December, during a visit to Saudi Arabia, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on leaders in the major oil exporter to accept the yuan for oil as the two countries seek to strengthen their geopolitical ties. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the talks as a “historic new phase in relations with China”. In his latest report, market analyst at BNP Paribas, Chi Lo, said that if Saudi Arabia were to start trading oil in renminbi, it would create further momentum for the Chinese currency, bringing it one step higher. close to reaching critical mass at the international level. “Gold, however, is a key factor in the further development of a petro-yuan system,” he said in the report. “A gold-backed petro-yuan does not require full convertibility of the renminbi to function, so it allows China to simultaneously maintain control of its capital account and promote the internationalization of the renminbi.” Lo added that supporting a renminbi-oil-gold trade will be helpful in building its petro-yuan system. “Making the renminbi convertible into gold effectively turns the currency into a global investable asset for foreign renminbi holders, increasing their confidence and demand for the Chinese currency,” he said. The comments come after China announced it bought another 30 tonnes of gold in December. This follows November’s purchase of 32 tonnes of gold, the first officially recorded purchase since September 2019.

China’s gold reserves now amount to 2,010 tons. Analysts at the French bank said China is already making strategic advances in global currency markets as it looks to weaken the US dollar’s hold as the world’s reserve currency. He noted that due to Western economic sanctions led by the US, Russia has adopted China’s CIPS (Cross-Border Interbank Payment System) for its oil trade, bypassing the global SWIFT payment system. (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) dominated by US dollars. . He also noted that countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Indonesia currently settle some of their oil trades in yuan. “The volume of trade, and the scope for using the renminbi for international payments, may increase as more countries diversify away from the risk of the US dollar. This development may challenge the global financial system based on the US dollar over time as the reserve currency status The dollar’s global strength is largely based on its importance in the energy and commodity markets,” he said. However, China still has a long way to go as it competes with the US dollar. Lo noted that even if Saudi Arabia were to start accepting yuan for oil — which would move up to $1 trillion out of US-dominated markets — global payments settled in yuan would amount to about 3% of total market, placing it slightly ahead of Japan. The US and the Euro dominate global payment systems by a massive margin.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. and neither the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article accept no liability for losses and/or damages arising from the use of this publication.

