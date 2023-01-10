South African all-rounder Pretorius announces shock withdrawal





South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

Dwaine Pretorius has 60 caps for South Africa across all three formats, representing South Africa in 30 T20Is, 27 ODIs and three Tests. Pretorius showed his prowess with both bat and ball in the international arena, amassing 1,895 runs and taking 77 wickets across formats. Since making his international debut in 2016, Pretorius has been a regular fixture in South African limited-overs cricket. He was part of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squads. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for South Africa with nine wickets in five matches at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. In the 50-over tournament in 2019, he was adjudged Man of the Match in South Africa’s clash against Sri Lanka for figures of 3/25.

Video

cook 19



01:24

CWC19: SL v SA – Pretorius took 3/25 in his 10 overs His best performance in the shortest format came against Pakistan in Lahore in 2021, where he recorded his first and only five-wicket haul in international cricket. His figures of 5/17 are currently the best figures by a South African player in men’s T20I cricket. Announcing his retirement, the 33-year-old expressed his desire to play more exclusive cricket around the world ‘to have a better balance in my career and family life’.

Video

ICC Men’s World Cup T20 2021



00:32

Karunaratne falls to a slower Pretorius ball In his statement, Pretorius said: A few days ago, I took one of the most difficult decisions of my cricket career. I have decided to retire from all forms of international cricket. “Growing up, my only goal in life was to play for the Proteas. I didn’t know how it would happen, but God gave me talent and serious will to succeed. The rest was up to him. “I am shifting my focus to T20 and other shorter formats for the rest of my career.” “All the players I’ve played with and against over the years, you’ve had an impact on my career. It’s very difficult to single out just one or two because there are so many players who have had an impact, but I can name a few that I was. lucky to spend a lot of time with: Hardus Viljoen, Chris Morris, Nicky van den Bergh, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Steven Cook, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Neil Mackenzie and a special mention must go to Andrea Agathagelou, we spent hours and hours training together to try to achieve our goal of playing for the Proteas. Without a doubt, I wouldn’t be where I am without all of your help and support. “A special mention goes to Faf Du Plessis, who brought me back after I was released from the international team the first time and who supported me and helped me become a better player; Thank you”. “I leave the Proteas team knowing that every time I stepped on the field, I gave everything I had, from playing with broken fingers, toes and torn muscles, to carrying drinks, team meetings and helping other players wherever I could. It’s been a blast. “Thank you to all the fans for your support and love – you made it extra special. Pretorius will be in action for Durbans Super Giants in the new SA20 league starting on January 10. Watch all 33 matches in the inaugural edition of the SA20 LIVE on ICC.tv – find out everything you need to know about SA20 on ICC.tv.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/3013813 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos