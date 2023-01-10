France Macron to postpone pension reform again, despite possible strikes





The French government is introducing new plans to update the pension system. Analysts are waiting for reactions from some workers. Nurfoto | Nurfoto | Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron is at it again: a new pension reform will be unveiled on Tuesday and is expected to face some backlash. Macron is serving his second term as France’s president, but overhauling the pension system is a long-standing promise dating back to when he was first elected in 2017. The legal retirement age in France is currently 62, lower than many developed markets, including much of Europe and the US. The public sector also has “special regimes”, or sector-specific arrangements that allow workers to retire before turning 62. In late 2019, Macron’s government proposed a single, points-based system that would allow a person to retire after earning a certain number of points. The idea was a harmonization of rules in all sectors. But the plan was met with uproar. Public sector workers who have perhaps lost the most from the potential reforms protested for several days in some of the country’s biggest strikes in decades. Amid such strong opposition and the coronavirus pandemic, Macron decided in early 2020 to suspend the plans. This year will be a year of pension reform. Emmanuel Macron The President of France There was talk of revising the plans in early 2022, but that was deemed too close to the presidential election, which took place in April last year. “This year will be a year of pension reform, aiming to balance our system in the years and decades to come,” Macron said during it. New Year’s Address. “As I promised you, this year will truly be one of pension reform, which aims to ensure the balance of our system for years and decades to come. He added that he wants to complete the negotiations in time for the new rules to be implemented by the end of summer 2023. “There will be divisions, there will be strikes, [but Macron] has decided to go fast: the current procedure is supposed to take no more than 90 days,” Renaud Foucart, senior lecturer in Economics at Lancaster University, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday morning. “Maybe quick and dirty, but it’s more likely to pass than five years ago,” he added. What to expect One of the main issues will be the new retirement age. In the past, Macron has suggested this could rise from 62 to 65, but at a gradual pace with increases of around 4 months a year until 2031. French media have reported that the government is considering increasing the amount those on the lowest pensions receive in a bid to make the transition to a longer working life more acceptable to the public. CNBC could not independently verify this information. Macron’s first proposal, from 2019, also envisaged addressing the so-called “special regimes”. Any new changes to these agreements are likely to lead to backlash from affected industries. France’s relatively low retirement age is a drag on its public finances. The country’s pension advisory council has reportedly estimated a deficit in the pension system of around 10 billion euros ($10.73 billion) each year between 2022 and 2032.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/france-macron-to-push-for-pension-reform-again-despite-potential-strikes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos