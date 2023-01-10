Qatar threatens to cut off gas supplies to Europe amid anger over European Parliament corruption allegations

Qatar has emerged stronger and more confident since hosting the soccer World Cup last year. It produced one of the most dramatic games in recent memory – Argentina’s defeat of Saudi Arabia, Morocco’s Arab-African celebration of reaching the semi-finals and finally Lionel Messi’s Argentina rising like a sphinx from the ashes to take home the trophy . for the third time. Furthermore, the final was one of the most memorable in recent World Cup history.

The Games went off without a hitch, despite skeptics’ fears that tiny Qatar was incapable of hosting such a massive international sporting event since FIFA announced Qatar would host the World Cup in 2022. The Arab state has faced scrutiny and condemnation of relentlessly from the international media. Human rights became a major issue as many workers engaged in the construction of the massive infrastructure faced appalling living conditions and some were not paid as previously promised. This also had to do with home contractors luring workers with huge pay packages. Qatar and many in the Arab world saw this as Western bias against a small nation that dared to dream of hosting the World Cup with not much football tradition.

Qatar’s ruling family had always wanted to show the world that the country was capable of being as good as the rest. Qatar launched Al Jazeera which can compete daily with all other international TV channels. It serves not only Qatar, but a much wider pan-Arab audience across North Africa and West Asia. As Qatar’s regional role grows and as it becomes a more self-confident nation, it will not take the accusations lightly.

And yes, there have been many related to the World Cup. Allegations of bribery to buy rights to host the games have been widely reported, and Belgium has arrested four people, including European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the European Parliament, for corruption. Raids conducted at several locations led to the discovery of $1.6 million in cash in slush funds. Allegations are that the money was paid to Kaili to support Qatar’s World Cup bid. Some FIFA officials are also under the scanner.

Following investigations, Qatari officials have been denied access to the European Parliament for fear that the money could once again be used to bribe MEPs to block the corruption case now being dealt with by Belgian authorities in Brussels. According to reports in the European press, the scandal is not only about football and also extends to Afghanistan, where it is suspected that bribes were paid to help European citizens escape from the country under Taliban rule. Other details are not known yet.

Qatar has rejected all allegations of bribery and instead played the victim card. Officials in Doha said Qatar had been unfairly targeted and denied entry to the EU Parliament with little evidence. Euro News quoted an official Qatari statement as saying that the decision to impose “such a discriminatory restriction” before the end of the investigation “will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions about poverty and global security.” of energy”.

Qatar has threatened Europe to stop supplies of liquefied natural gas. Sitting on huge gas reserves, it has the third highest reserves in the world, behind only Russia and Iran. With gas reserves of around 871,585,000 million cubic feet, Doha now has the opportunity to take a strong stand against what it claims is unfair treatment.

Since the war in Ukraine, Russia is in the doghouse. The United States has imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia and all US allies have been asked to freeze supplies from Russia. As the world’s largest producer of natural gas, Europe has long been dependent on Moscow for its supplies. The Europeans have vowed to reduce and eventually stop all purchases of fuel from Russia in order to damage President Vladimir Putin’s capacity to finance his war effort.

Considering that Europe is desperately looking for alternatives to replace Russian gas, Qatar with large quantities of natural gas is able to make it possible. European governments are looking for alternative suppliers. Many have considered Qatar.

Frantic diplomatic efforts are ongoing by France, Germany and the EU to buy gas from Qatar. France had been the first off the mark. France is cooperating with Qatar for the long-term development of the energy sector. Since the end of 2021, President Emmanuel Macron visited Qatar. During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed for economic development and growth. Although the Ukraine War had not yet begun when Macron was in Doha, the situation has gradually become more tense since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. European leaders were worried about Russia’s move from 2021 as the war of words escalated between Moscow and Kiev.

In September, the EU inaugurated delegation offices in Doha to improve diplomatic ties with Qatar. The idea again was to promote long-term energy links. Germany also hopes to develop long-term supplies of LNG.

So far Qatar has merely threatened to stop selling LNG to Europe without actually doing so. Much will depend on what the investigations ultimately reveal. Whatever happens, Qatar, considering what it believes is unfair treatment by the Western media, will take a strong stand and present its side of the story to the world.