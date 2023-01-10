Switzerland already makes itself useful in the UN Security Council







In July 2021, activists and workers from civil society and humanitarian and medical aid organizations call for the humanitarian corridor at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing to be kept open. Keystone / Yahya Nemah

The border from Turkey to Syria at Bab al-Hawa can be used for emergency aid deliveries for another six months. Switzerland and Brazil were responsible for this compromise in the United Nations Security Council. This content was published on January 10, 2023 – 10:16

Fredy Gsteiger, SRF First there were four, then three, and for some time there has been only one border crossing open for the delivery of emergency aid to Syrian rebel areas. It is often called the last line of life. For years, Russia has resisted the UN for sending humanitarian aid to Syria, which does not go through the Syrian capital Damascus, that is, through Moscow’s proxy, the dictator Bashar al-Assad. For the UN and humanitarian organizations, on the other hand, direct aid to areas not controlled by the regime is essential. They doubt that Assad would provide aid to people in need in the resistance areas. Therefore, keeping Syrian border crossings open has been a major bone of contention in the UN Security Council for years. Russia has vetoed several draft resolutions. For others, she has abstained. Surprisingly, however, it has now adopted a compromise resolution, as have the other 14 members of the Security Council. It anticipates that the border from Turkey to Syria at Bab al-Hawa could be used for emergency aid deliveries for at least another six months. Aid agencies and most states, not least Western ones, would have preferred the long-term use of some border points. But Moscow was unable to agree to this. Why he agreed this time is not entirely clear. The main Swiss role Switzerland and Brazil, co-authors of the compromise, were responsible for the current settlement. Thus, Switzerland is showing how it wants and can make itself useful in the UN Security Council in the future. Not with big, bold projects like peace for Ukraine or stopping the nuclear program in Iran. Rather, as a mediator in numerous decisions on conflicts that are overshadowed by the main headlines. In other words, in the political-diplomatic dispute. And even more so when humanitarian concerns, protection of civilians and human rights are at stake. This may not be particularly spectacular. It’s not about big advances, it’s about small steps. But even decisions like keeping a border crossing open are vital to those directly affected. Important for survival. More than four million Syrians in the northwest of the country, including hundreds of thousands of people in need, can now be supplied with food, emergency shelter or medicine for at least another six months. Fred Gsteiger Fredy Gsteiger is a diplomatic correspondent and deputy editor-in-chief at the Swiss public radio, SRF. Before working in radio, he was a foreign editor at Daily newspaper St. GallenMiddle East editor and Paris correspondent for time and editor-in-chief of world week. End of insert In accordance with JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Trust in Journalism Initiative

