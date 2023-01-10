Big global stories to follow in the new year

A year ago, few predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would launch an all-out invasion of Ukraine (and that Ukraine would successfully repel it). Or that China would almost overnight, amid rare large-scale protests, rescind its zero-COVID policy. Unexpectedly high food and energy costs have increased global inflation to 8.8% from 4.7% over the past 12 monthsaccording to the International Monetary Fund.

Predictions, predictions, seeing the future. These are pursuits that can often be, to use a British phrase, pranks. Something only a foolish person, armed with complete information, would attempt. However, there are a few international stories that are likely to dominate global headlines in 2023. Here’s a selection to watch.

Ukraine: Will there be a real ceasefire?

It seems that the end of the war started by Russia is not in sight moved millions of Ukrainians across Europe and caused the West to supply Kiev with increasingly heavy weapons. “The war is likely to be at least as intense in 2023 as it was in 2022,” said Daniel DePetris, a fellow at Defense Priorities, a Washington-based think tank. “Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will talk about their interest to end the war through a peace settlement, but the two leaders will have wildly different interpretations of what that peace will look like and what it will take to get there.”

Iran’s clerical regime in a corner

Nationwide protests for women’s rights and a range of social and economic grievances rocked the Islamic Republic in 2022. Meanwhile, Iran’s nuclear capabilities appear to be growing, it is supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine, and the regime’s leaders show no signs of relenting. willingness to open diplomatic channels to the West. “For the past decade, Iran has been politically and economically stagnant,” said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, a dual American-Iranian who runs Bourse & Bazaar, a news and research agency focused on the economy. of Iran. “The country’s future is less predictable than it has been in a long time, and that poses a challenge for Western policymakers worried about the threats an increasingly unstable Iran could pose.”

Climate: ‘It will get much hotter and wetter’

United Nations scientistsI believe there is a 50% chance that global temperatures will rise, at least temporarily, to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels between now and 2026. Staying below 1.5Cis the long-term goal of the Paris Agreement, an international treaty endorsed by most of the world’s countries in 2015 “The climate story of 2023 will be about political response,” said David Callaway, a former USA TODAY editor who runs Callaway Climate Insights, a newsletter that analyzes what the global business community is doing to mitigate climate risks. “In the US, Republicans will weaponize financial and political efforts to limit global warming with hearings, investigations, lawsuits and more penalties against Wall Street banks. In Europe, the EU’s new carbon cap tax will to provoke international protectionist threats, just as the continent struggles to overcome the energy crisis caused by Russia.As for the climate, it will become much hotter and wetter, with all the social and environmental pain that comes with that. “

Tigray: An Uncertain Road to Peace in Ethiopia

A fragile peace has settled in one of the deadliest areas of last year’s conflict, a civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. An estimated 383,000 to 600,000 people died in Tigray between November 2020 and August 2022, according to Professor Jan Nyssen and a team of researchers at Ghent University, Belgium. manage to deal with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerkis’ destabilizing efforts in Ethiopia, as well as territorial claims by the Amhara militia to parts of Tigray,” said Kjetil Tronvoll. , a Norwegian expert on Ethiopia who has studied the region for decades.

China vs. Taiwan: War or Just Exercise?

China is unlikely to invade the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory, according to analysts in International Crisis Group, a research institute based in Belgium. But tensions have risen as China has launched a series of increasingly aggressive war games in the Taiwan Strait and Taipei has beefed up its military defenses. In September, President Joe Biden said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, comments that appeared to go beyond the long-stated U.S. Taiwan policy of “strategic ambiguity” and followed a visit to the island by the president of then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. which angered Beijing.

“Breaking Taiwan’s defenses would be a delay, and given the West’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Beijing likely understands the international scorn and economic cost that an offensive could cause even if the U.S. decides not to intervene militarily.” , wrote the International Crisis Group. a recent assessment of the matter.

Threats to democracy: key2023 votes

Every year there are international elections with consequences. Two to watch in 2023 are in Pakistan and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dominated that country’s politics for two decades. “Once a pillar of the Western alliance, the country has embarked on a militaristic foreign policy,” writes Dmitar Bechev in recent analysis for Carnegie Europe, a foreign policy think tank. “And its democracy, supported by aspirations to join the European Union, has given way to one-man rule.”

In Pakistan, analysts at the International Crisis Group point out, the country “is entering an election year with a deeply divided body politic as former prime minister Imran Khan rallies populist support against the all-powerful government and military.”

And if the threats to global democracy feel distant two years after the January 6, 2021 uprising in the US. Capitol, consider that over the weekend thousands of supporters of Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in an apparent attempt to topple Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in October’s election.

The list of global conflicts is long and winding

Other stories to watch in 2023: