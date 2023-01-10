The US cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say





An explosion of marijuana farms supplying legal and illegal markets may be linked to international criminal organizations, authorities say. NBC News' Jacob Soboroff continues his reporting on the growing cannabis industry and its possible connection to human trafficking.January 10, 2023

