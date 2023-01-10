Emergency aid in Syria: The scale of compromise for the cross-border solution





Bab al-Hawa, which lies between Turkey and Syria, is the last border point that can be used to bring international humanitarian aid and support to people in northwestern Syria. This makes it essential when it comes to providing aid to rescue people in the Idlib region, a region that is suffering particularly badly from the violence being unleashed by the Assad regime. Russia obstructs, Syria loses For years, Russia has supported the regime in Damascus in the Syrian conflict and in doing so is also treating the civilian population in an extremely brutal manner. It is the people in northwestern Syria who are bearing the brunt. Although the lives and survival of millions of people in Syria depend on humanitarian aid, Russia has in recent years obstructed reasonable regulations to get supplies to people in the Idlib region time and time again. During the negotiations in the Security Council, Russia first managed to insist that the number of border crossings be reduced and then to question the expansion as a whole. For years, Russia has pursued a ruthless policy at the expense of the suffering Syrian people. Moreover, it provides almost no humanitarian aid. On the eve of the last extension of the resolution to July 2022, Russia used its veto in the Security Council to force a reduction of the validity of the resolution to six months which means that the mandate would have expired in the dead of winter. This is why the now agreed extension to the transition period signals only a degree of compromise. Logistics and planning for sending supplies through Turkey remains unnecessary. German aid in the conflict region Efforts to bring supplies to more than two and a half million people in northwestern Syria, most of whom are women and children, may continue until at least the summer. This means that Germany can continue to provide humanitarian aid to people in northwestern Syria through the United Nations. Germany’s support is particularly important as the country is the second largest donor of humanitarian aid and last year again made more funds available. Overall, support amounted to more than one billion euros over the past year and more than 13 billion euros since the start of the conflict in Syria. This funding could be used to alleviate some of the most acute suffering in a country where the number of people dependent on humanitarian aid is steadily increasing and this year reached 15 million. German funding is being used to finance various projects: Offering more than €200 million in 2022, Germany was the largest donor to AND World Food Program in Syria. Germany is funding the program across the country and without this program it would not be possible to provide millions of people in Syria with the food deliveries they need to survive. Germany’s support means that almost six million people can be provided with food each month, 1.35 million of whom are in north-west Syria. In addition, about 600,000 children receive supplementary foods rich in vitamins and microelements.

World Food Program in Syria. Germany is funding the program across the country and without this program it would not be possible to provide millions of people in Syria with the food deliveries they need to survive. Germany’s support means that almost six million people can be provided with food each month, 1.35 million of whom are in north-west Syria. In addition, about 600,000 children receive supplementary foods rich in vitamins and microelements. In addition, Germany is supporting the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. UNHCR ) providing winter relief and thus financing tents, for example. Recently it has been possible to build more stable accommodation using German funds which offers refugees and internally displaced persons more protection.

) providing winter relief and thus financing tents, for example. Recently it has been possible to build more stable accommodation using German funds which offers refugees and internally displaced persons more protection. Many non-governmental organizations in Syria are also benefiting from German support, for example, Germanys Welthungerhilfe (German Agro Action). In addition to distributing bread, Welthungerhilfe is working together with local partners in north-western Syria to help people, for example, cope with the cholera outbreak by providing hygiene products, including soap.

Many local aid organizations in the Idlib region are receiving support from the Syrian Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund, enabling them to provide basic health services, for example. With 42.5 million euros last year, Germany was the largest donor to the fund, which is administered by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and now that the resolution has been extended for six months, this work can continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/aussenpolitik/laenderinformationen/syrien-node/-/2572542 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos