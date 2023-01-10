Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek to meet British PMExBulletin







Kin Cheung/AP

Kin Cheung/AP HONG KONG Lawyers for a jailed pro-democracy publisher in Hong Kong have requested an emergency meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a key member of his international legal team said on Tuesday. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was arrested in 2020 during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. He is fighting charges of collusion under a national security law imposed by Beijing and faces life in prison if convicted. Last month, the team called on the UK government to take immediate action to secure Lai’s release ahead of his high-profile national security trial after he was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for the charges of fraud related to lease violations. The meeting request is the latest attempt by his legal team to urge the British government to intervene in the case of Lai, who is a dual Hong Kong and British citizen. Caoilfhionn Gallagher, the team’s leader, said Lai’s son was in London this week to appeal to British officials to protect his father. “He is being subjected to numerous prosecutions and lawsuits, all designed to silence and discredit him and send a clear message to others that they should not dare criticize the Chinese or Hong Kong authorities. ,” she said in an emailed response. Associated Press. British officials did not immediately comment on Tuesday. Lai is charged with conspiring with others to call for the imposition of sanctions or an embargo, or to engage in hostile activities against Hong Kong or China. He also faces a charge of collaborating with foreign forces to endanger national security and a separate charge of sedition under a colonial-era law increasingly used to suppress dissent. His trial – originally scheduled to start last month – was pushed back to September after Hong Kong’s leader asked Beijing for a ruling that could effectively block Lai from hiring a veteran British lawyer, Timothy Owen, to represent him. that. Britain, along with other Western countries, has been critical of China’s crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong, which was handed over by the UK to China in 1997 with a promise from Beijing to maintain Western-style freedoms under a “one country, two systems framework.

