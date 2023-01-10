Nova Scotia mother dies after long hospital stay

The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.

Gunter Holthoff spoke of how he had to watch his wife Allison in pain in a crowded makeshift emergency room at Cumberland Regional Healthcare Center (CRHCC) on New Year’s Eve, waiting for care in a point where they could no longer ignore us. .

He said they reached the hospital before noon and his wife was pronounced dead before the day was over.

Holthoff said it all started on New Year’s Eve morning when his wife woke up and said she had an upset stomach.

According to Holthoff, Allison had fallen from a horse in September 2022 and had been in pain ever since.

“It’s been a tough time for him,” he said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Allison decided to take a shower on Dec. 31 in hopes that it would ease her pain, but Holthoff says that about 10 minutes later, his children were calling out that “mommy needs help.”

“She was lying on the floor in the hallway, lying in pain,” he recalled.

He decided not to call 911 because of the long wait time they had endured — four to five hours for an ambulance — when Allison fell from her horse just a few months ago.

Holthoff took Allison to CRHCC in Amherst, NS, about 20 minutes from their home in Tidnish, NS, and arrived shortly after 11 am.

‘SHE WAS NOT DOING GOOD’

The pair ended up in triage just after 11:20 a.m., according to Holthoff, before going to the hospital’s temporary lobby waiting room.

The staff then took several blood and urine samples, which Holthoff says was a difficult process with his wife in so much pain.

“I told the triage nurse and the lady behind the desk that it was getting worse,” he said. “She was not doing well and was in pain.

Holthoff says other patients in the waiting room also alerted staff to his wife’s worsening condition.

At this point, he says his wife was lying on the floor in the fetal position. Eventually, she was asked by medical staff to put her back in a wheelchair.

Just after 3:00 p.m., the Holthoffs’ wife was brought out of the waiting room and into the exam room. He says more blood samples were taken afterwards.

While waiting, Holthoff says he went to the nurse’s desk about five more times to tell them his wife’s condition was getting worse.

While trying to help Allison use a bed pan, he says a nurse asked him if she was “always like this.”

It was then that Holthoff says Allison’s eyes started rolling back in her head. He says the nurse then asked him if his wife was on drugs, to which he said no.

‘I FEEL LIKE I’M DYING’

Holthoff said Allison had already told him she felt like she was dying in the waiting room, but at this point she started saying it more and more.

“I feel like I’m dying. They’re going to let me die here,” Holthoff recalled her saying.

It was around 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. — about seven hours after the couple arrived at the hospital — when Allison began screaming in pain and calling for help.

A young nurse came into their room to check their temperature, blood pressure and oxygen once again.

Holthoff says that at the time, Allison’s pulse was around 100 and her blood pressure was between 40 and 60.

“Everything happened quickly after that, everyone started to pick up the pace,” he said. “That was the first time I felt like someone was paying attention to us.”

Finally, Allison saw a doctor, was given two liters of IV fluids and something for her pain. She then had an EKG and was prepped and taken to the X-ray room.

During her X-ray, Holthoff left the room for a few minutes for a short break. When he returned, his wife was screaming in pain.

“I can’t breathe. I’m in pain, don’t move me, I’m in pain,” Holthoff said as his wife screamed.

Holthoff said Allison’s eyes began to roll back into her head and a “Code Blue” — which informs medical staff of a cardiac arrest — was called over the PA system. The room she was in was quickly filled with medical personnel.

“So many people were coming and going. It was like a f—— train station. It was busy,” he said. He was busy.

Holthoff was told that his wife resurrected three times. At this point, he still hoped to take her home for a few days, weeks or even months.

But afterwards, Holthoff was told that there was not much hope for his wife and that the odds were not in her favor. The call was made not to pursue surgery.

He said a doctor told him the CT scan showed internal bleeding. However, they were unable to determine exactly where the bleeding was coming from.

‘SHE IS BORN’

“They had a 1 percent chance of keeping her alive with surgery, but at that point, there was not much chance that she would have a normal or dignified life,” Holthoff said, saying she had already suffered significant blood loss. . vital organs, including her brain.

After family members, friends and Allison’s three children said their final goodbyes, Holthoff said his wife officially died around 11:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, I feel like she was neglected and it was at a point where they couldn’t ignore us anymore. It was a terrible situation for my wife, for my children and a lot of people in the community.

“I’m just lost.”

Gunter Holthoff and Jaimie Nelson, husband and sister of Allison Holthoff, and Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin speak at a news conference on January 9, 2023.

CALL FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION

Allison’s family, along with several provincial politicians, are calling on the Nova Scotia government to take immediate action to address the province’s health care crisis.

In a letter to Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson, Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin is demanding answers as to why Allison waited hours for care at CRHCC on December 31, 2022, despite showing signs of medical distress during the wait in the emergency department.

Allison, a mother of three, died in hospital.

Smith-McCrossin is also calling for an urgent investigation into this tragic situation.”

Halifax MLA Brendan MaguireMPCA of DPA Susan LeBlanc and MLAs By Iain Rankin are among politicians joining Smith-McCrossin’s calls for an inquest into Allison’s death.

Smith-McCrossin’s letter also refers to a request for a meeting with Thompson to discuss the hospital’s emergency department earlier in the week — a request she claims was denied.

“I believe there are many changes that need to happen to ensure the safety of residents in Cumberland County who need emergency medical care,” Smith-McCrossin said in her letter to Thompson.

HEALTH HEALTH CONDUCT OF INVESTIGATION

In an email to CTV News on Monday, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Welfare said Nova Scotia Health is conducting an investigation to determine exactly what happened to Allison.

The department says the results of the investigation will be shared with the family when they are complete.

“We have initiated a quality review of the circumstances and we are committed to going through that process and making sure we get back to the family with the recommendations from that quality review,” Thompson said during an interview with CTV News early Monday afternoon. .

Thompson says the purpose of the quality review, which starts automatically, is to better understand what exactly happened to Allison that day.

“I don’t have the specifics of the case and I can’t speak to them, but a qualitative review allows the team to look at a patient’s journey and understand where things are going well, where things are going wrong and how we can improve the system.”

Thompson said the findings of the quality review will not be released.

MLA DEMANDS ACTION FOR CRHCC CARE

Meanwhile, Smith-McCrossin issued a second letter Monday — this time to Premier Tim Houston — asking for help in urgently implementing a seven-point health services plan at CRHCC.

The seven-point plan includes short-term actions that Smith-McCrossin says will help ensure safe and timely care for people living in Cumberland North.

The required plan for addressing emergency health services includes:

Place a dedicated health care professional in the temporary/improvised emergency room (ER) waiting room at CRHCC to monitor and provide ongoing medical assessment of persons waiting to see an ER physician. Assign staff to urgently complete renovations to the main emergency room at CRHCC. The provincial government communicates with families who have had a loved one die in the ER while awaiting care and ensures an investigation is completed. Appoint a dedicated patient advisor from the ministry of health to help the family, answer questions and be a resource and support. Immediately redeploy nursing staff to ensure safe ER staffing levels at CRHCC. Continue the urgent recruitment of health professionals at CRHCC, offering bonuses and full-time positions to attract nurses in particular. Establish an eight-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week walk-in clinic next to the ER at CRHCC to meet all non-emergency medical care needs in the community. Publicly post real-time wait times for both ERs and ambulances. Request that EHS develop partnerships with local fire and other first responder agencies to support the safe transfer of patients to hospitals until they are able to respond and until the issue of ambulance availability is corrected.

Currently, CRHCC’s emergency department is undergoing renovation due to a flood in May 2022. The ER has been temporarily relocated to the former ambulatory care department.

In October, Nova Scotia Health sent out a news release saying CRHCC continues to experience staff shortages, overcrowding in hospital units and high patient volumes.

The notice advised that patient wait times at the hospital’s emergency department “may be long.”

The health authority also recommended that people who need less urgent care should visit the Parrsboro Urgent Treatment Center at South Cumberland Community Care Center, All Saints Springhill Hospitals Collaborative Emergency Center or the Urgent Treatment Center at Memorial Hospital of North Cumberland in Pugwash, NS

NEKORI AND GOFUNDME

In Allison obituaryThe 37-year-old is remembered as a “real hitter”, with an incredible heart and love for her family.

Allison was deputy chief and treasurer at the Tidnish Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.

According to her obituary, she spent time in the cadets alongside her daughter Holly, becoming a civilian instructor.”

In 2020, Allison enrolled at Nova Scotia Community College and graduated just three weeks before her death.

Her obituary states that she is survived by her husband, Gunter Holthoff and her three children, Holly and Hayden and Heidi.

A celebration of life was held Friday. A graveside service was held Saturday at Riverside Cemetery in Tidnish, NS

or GoFundMe created by Allison’s cousin Erin a week ago had raised more than $15,000 as of 1 p.m. Monday.

The fundraiser says the money will allow Gunter to take time off work to grieve with his three children and family.