NASA via AP Earth’s ozone layer is on track to recover within the next 40 years, thanks to decades of work to get rid of ozone-depleting chemicals, a panel of international experts backed by the United Nations has found. has found. The ozone layer serves an important function for life on Earth. This shield in the stratosphere protects people and the environment from harmful levels of the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. The international community was alarmed after experts discovered a hole in the ozone layer in May 1985. Scientists had previously discovered that chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons, used in the manufacture of aerosol sprays and used as solvents and refrigerants, can destroy ozone. Two years after the discovery of the dire state of the ozone layer, international bodies adopted a global agreement called The Montreal Protocol. This created the elimination of almost 100 synthetic chemicals that were linked to the destruction of the all-important ozone. In the last report on the progress of the Montreal Protocol, the UN-backed panel confirmed that nearly 99% of banned ozone-depleting substances have been phased out. If current policies remain in place, the ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 levels by 2040, the UN reported. In some countries, it may take longer. Experts said recovery to 1980 levels over Antarctica is expected around 2066 and by 2045 over the Arctic. “The impact that the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstated,” Meg Seki, executive secretary of the UN Environment Programme’s Ozone Secretariat, said in a statement. “Over the past 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment. The assessments and reviews undertaken by the Scientific Assessment Panel remain a vital component of the Protocol’s work that helps inform policy and decision-makers.” Ozone depletion is not the main cause of climate change. But research is showing that these efforts to save the ozone layer are proving useful in the fight against climate change. In 2016, an amendment to the Montreal Protocol called for the cessation of production and consumption of certain hydrofluorocarbons. These HFCs do not directly deplete the ozone layer, but are potent greenhouse gases that contribute to accelerated climate change and global warming, the UN says. of The Kigali Amendment “will avoid 0.30.5 C of warming by 2100,” the report estimates. The Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, Petteri Taalas, said: “Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action.” “Our success in phasing out ozone-depleting chemicals shows us what can and must be done as a matter of urgency to move away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and limit temperature rise.”

