2022 was another record hot year. Experts say we need to prepare for more climate-related disasters

2022 was the fifth warmest year on record, Europe-based climate service Copernicus reported on Tuesday.

It was 0.3 C above the 19912020 average and 1.2 C above the pre-industrial average (18501900), making it the eighth year in a row that global temperatures were more than 1 C above the pre-industrial average. NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release their joint findings on January 12, which are likely to be of the same or similar order, as in previous years.

That it was another year in the top 10 isn’t a surprise to most people, but experts say it’s worrying that the warming trend continues for seven in light of a cooling phenomenon called La Nina.

“It is unusual that with La Nina, which should bring cooler temperatures, we are on the verge of confirmation. [as one of the] warmer years,” said Mlie Monnerat, project manager at the University of Waterloo’s Intact Center for Climate Adaptation.

“Even if 2022 was probably not as warm as 2021, it’s still unusually high.”

The past eight years have been the eight warmest years on record. 2022 was ranked number 5. pic.twitter.com/RVhEMbvDa2 –@ScottDuncanWX

There is an ocean pattern called the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), where temperatures in a particular part of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean are warmer or cooler by several degrees. When it’s cooler, it’s a La Nina year. When it’s warmer, it’s an El Nino year.

Both of these patterns have different effects around the world, depending on where you are. But usually an El Nino year results in a warmer annual global temperature.

However, the past three years have been La Nina years and also some of the warmest years on record, with effects felt across the globe and country.

In 2021, Lytton, BC, recorded the highest temperature ever in Canada, at 49.6 C. It was also almost wiped off the map after deadly forest fires. And in 2022, worldwide, there was no shortage of climate disasters, including floods in Pakistan and Nigeria, drought in Somalia AND record heat waves in Europe .

It’s a reminder that, as the planet warms, we will experience more and more climate-related disasters and we need to be better prepared, experts say.

FRIEND | What we can expect from the climate in 2023:

Climate Forecast to 2023: Key Issues and Innovations | About that Andrew Chang and CBC meteorologist and Planet Wonder host Johanna Wagstaffe discuss last year’s climate highlights and how they may hint at what we can expect this year. Plus, a cricket taste test.

Warmest years on record

According to some climate agencies, La Nina is expected to transition to neutral by summer. After that, it’s possible we could move into another El Nino, meaning we could see one of the warmest years on record, possibly beating 2016 when the temperature was roughly 1.01C above average.

“In our report, we cover that the last eight years have been the eight warmest years on record. Last year, we said the last seven years were the seven warmest years on record,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus Climate Change Service. “The reality is that the climate we’re living in now, our infrastructure is not fit for purpose.”

She also noted that, without La Nina in place, 2022 would have been even warmer.

If we jump 10 or 15 years into the future, 2022 will probably be seen as a colder than average year. – Samantha Burgess, Deputy Director, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Burgess said that as greenhouse gases continue to be emitted, it is likely that the years ahead will become increasingly warmer.

“If we go forward 10 or 15 years into the future, 2022 will probably be seen as a colder-than-average year,” she said.

“We will hit 1.5 degrees this century”

2023 already has breaking winter temperature records across Europe.

The Copernicus report also noted that emissions of CO2 and methane, two of the main contributors to global warming, increased in 2022: CO2, by 2.1 parts per million, and methane by 12 parts per billion.

Annual average global air temperature at a height of two meters is estimated to change since the pre-industrial period (left axis) and relative to 1991-2020 (right axis), according to different data sets for 2021 . (Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF)

This is inconsistent with the intent of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change trying to limit global warming to 1.5 C by the end of the century rapidly reducing emissions.

“We’re going to hit 1.5 degrees this century,” Burgess said. “Worryingly, we’ll probably get there in the next decade or so.”

Right now, we’re at 1.2 degrees of warming above the pre-industrial average, she said, and if we do a linear extrapolation of the amount of greenhouse gases currently in the atmosphere, that takes us into the early 2030s.

But the point of this, she added, is not to be alarmist. It’s to reiterate how important our choices are, from how we consume to how we vote.

This graph shows the Copernicus Climate Change Service’s current prediction of when the Earth will reach 1.5 C of warming above the pre-industrial average. (Copernicus)

And just because we’ll get to 1.5C doesn’t mean it’s going to be like that forever, she said, nor does it mean we shouldn’t actively try to adapt or mitigate climate change.

“It’s not a cliff edge,” Burgess said of the 1.5C temperature. “Every fraction of a degree matters. It matters for the types of heatwaves we have in the summer and the implications they have for vulnerable parts of our community. It matters for ecosystems, whether fish can reproduce or not, whether the right prey species are available in the right season for the species to thrive.”

‘There’s a lot of work to do’

As for Canada, Monnerat notes that the federal government has issued it National Adaptation Strategywhich aims to combat the consequences of climate change for example, creating new strategies, waves grow across the country, in places like Toronto.

“Many of the objectives of the national adaptation strategy have a timeframe of 2024 to 2025,” she said. This, she noted, is for the short term, such as dealing with extreme and persistent heat waves, but with larger goals moving forward to 2040.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. Some parts of Canada are warming twice as fast as the average of the rest of the planet,” Monnerat said. “And then the North has tripled [that]And with the melting of permafrost and ice melting, these are very specific challenges that are addressed in the National Adaptation Strategy.”

Governments should reconsider where houses are built to avoid impacts from floods and fires, she added.

She also noted that the Intact Center has tools for homeowners to try to prepare against such things. like a flood which is one of the biggest and most costly consequences of climate change for homeowners in parts of Canada as well as fires.

Meanwhile, Burgess said that as a mother, she worries that her son may not be able to see and enjoy the scenery and wildlife that she herself has enjoyed. But she has not lost hope for the future.

“It keeps me up at night,” she said. “But also, I think I’m encouraged by the optimism and climate activism of the next generation.”