Industrial action on Wednesday, January 11

January 10, 2023

You may notice activity involving ambulance staff as industrial action takes place between 00:01am and 23:59pm on Wednesday 11 December 2023.

It is likely that 999 call handlers will be very busy and NHS 111 call centers will be understaffed. Expect longer call response times throughout the system. As a result, we are urging anyone who needs non-urgent care to first seek medical help from NHS 111 online.

Patients should still call 999 in a medical or mental health emergency when someone is seriously ill or injured or their life is in danger.

Affected organizations within Integrated Care Northamptonshire have plans in place to deal with disruption, such as industrial action, and have worked in partnership to ensure emergency and urgent services are prioritised.

Unless you have been contacted and told otherwise, you are advised to attend the meetings as scheduled. This includes GP appointments, which are not affected by this industrial action.

There will be fewer ambulances on the road during the industrial action, with the NHS prioritizing those with life-threatening needs. As a result, patients whose conditions are not life-threatening are unlikely to receive an ambulance on strike days.

For more information about industrial action taking place at East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), please visit the website. For more information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E, you can visit the NHS UK website.

Frequently asked questions

Q: What should people do if they need an ambulance?

A: Patients should only call 999 if there is a risk to life, or if they are seriously ill or injured. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

For all other healthcare needs, support will be available via NHS 111 online or at a local GP surgery or pharmacy.

Q: What is considered an emergency and will my 999 call be answered?

A: Patients should only call 999 if there is a risk to life eg. cardiac arrest, unconscious or catastrophic bleeding, or if they are seriously ill or injured, e.g. stroke or serious traumatic injury. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

Q: How many fewer ambulances will you have to respond to emergencies in the East Midlands?

Answer: It is not possible to say how many colleagues will take part in industrial action as it is a personal decision taken on the day of action by individual members of the strike mandated union.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has been working with its local and national union representatives to agree exemptions for patients that some GMB members can still attend during the period of industrial action.

Operational teams have carefully planned to maximize the number of ambulance staff and volunteers available to respond to patients on days of industrial action to ensure that we continue to be able to respond to life threatening situations. life or emergencies.

Q: If the ambulance takes too long to arrive, what should I do?

A: It is likely to take longer than normal to get to patients on the day of industrial action because there will be fewer ambulances available.

999 emergency response control rooms will carefully assess and prioritize an ambulance response to those most in need, and this may only be where there is a threat to life.

You may be asked to go to the hospital or a medical treatment center yourself if it is safe to do so.

If you are waiting for an ambulance, please do not call 999 to ask for an updated estimated time of arrival for an ambulance.

You should only call 999 again if you want to cancel the ambulance because you are going to hospital yourself, or if the patient’s condition has worsened significantly.

Q: Will my non-emergency patient transport be affected?

Answer: Some Non-Emergency Patient Transport Services (NEPTS) staff are members of the GMB union and therefore may take part in industrial action on the planned strike day in Northamptonshire.

NEPTS planning teams have prepared to minimize patient disruption during this period of industrial action.

Patients should wait for their routine booked transport to arrive as normal and should attend their appointments as normal unless contacted directly by the hospital or ambulance service to inform them of a cancellation.

Throughout this period of industrial action, transport to chemotherapy and kidney dialysis appointments, as well as hospital discharges, will be prioritized to ensure patients continue to receive the life-saving treatments they need.

Any patient with further questions can contact the NEPTS booking hotline on 0300 300 34 34.

Q: Do I have to cancel my transport and hospital appointment for industrial action days?

Answer: No. Patients should wait for their booked transport to arrive as normal and should attend their appointments as normal unless contacted directly by the hospital or ambulance service to inform them of a cancellation.

Q: If staff are already on duty treating a patient when industrial action starts, will they stop working?

Answer: If providing patient services, staff must complete the call of the patient they are on before being allowed to leave; this includes in call centers as well as direct patient care.

Q: Will EMAS get support from the military?

Answer: There are no plans for military support at this time.

Q: Where will the picket lines be held?

Answer: Picketing is likely to take place at ambulance stations across the East Midlands where union members taking part in industrial action are stationed.

Q: Can members of the public join picket lines?

Answer: No, not as part of the official milestone.

However, they can be present and exercise their human right to protest despite not being part of the official assembly.

The Code of Practice on Picketing states that anyone seeking to demonstrate support for those in dispute must stay away from any picket line so as not to create a risk of a breach of the peace or other crimes being committed on that picket line.

Q: Can EMAS pay its staff more money and stop strikes?

A: No. The NHS Agenda for Change Pay levels are agreed nationally rather than locally and are therefore negotiated nationally for NHS workers.