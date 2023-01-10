Davos expects a record turnout as the winter period resumes





Jan 10 (Reuters) – A record number of business and government leaders will descend on the Swiss resort of Davos next week to consider challenges ranging from the global economic slowdown to environmental collapse as the World Economic Forum returns to the country of his winter. Criticized by some as a jetset talking shop that merely adds to the world’s carbon footprint, the forum insists it has the power to unite decision-makers in a world facing multiple crises amid growing geopolitical mistrust. “We are all stuck in a crisis mentality,” WEF executive chairman and founder Klaus Schwab said at the pre-meeting press conference of a world grappling with the war in Ukraine, climate change and concurrent problems of energy supply and food. The last winter meeting in Davos was in 2020, just days before the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global health emergency. The 2021 event was held virtually, and last year’s was moved from January to May after a surge in infections. “Davos should help change that mindset,” Schwab said of a week-long set of panel discussions, informal gatherings and events under the banner “Collaboration in a Fragmented World.” While the Russian delegation will be conspicuous by its absence, organizers hailed a record turnout in terms of the number and diversity of participants, with expectations of a “high-level” Chinese presence. Fifty-two heads of state and government will appear alongside 56 finance ministers, 19 central bank governors, 30 trade ministers and 35 foreign ministers. The heads of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization will be among the 39 heads of international agencies. The high-end ski resort will host its largest-ever turnout in business, with over 600 CEOs among 1,500 business leaders that include the largest number of female executives ever. Discussions will focus on the short-term challenges of how to avoid the risk of a global recession in 2023 and how to ensure that a failed global effort to tackle climate change is not pushed further by an energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Organizers said Ukraine, which dominated last year’s forum, would send another high-level delegation and that there would be several sessions on the war. As advanced economies around the world struggle with tight labor markets, there will be debate over the importance of reskilling the workforce, creating decent-paying jobs, and overcoming gaps in gender equality and racial equity. Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Alexander Smith Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

