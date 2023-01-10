Talks between Biden and Mexico’s Lopez Obrador got off to a rocky startExBulletin



MEXICO CITY President Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador got off to a rocky start to talks on Monday, when what were supposed to be brief opening remarks devolved into a contentious debate over the history of US support for Latin America. .

Biden, Lpez Obrador and a phalanx of cabinet members and advisers had just sat down in the ornate National Palace earlier to discuss working together on trade, banning fentanyl and migration ahead of Tuesday’s North American Leaders Summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Lpez Obrador told Biden that the United States had done little to support development in Latin America since President John F. Kennedy’s “Alliance for Progress” spending in the early 1960s.

“This has been the only important thing, really, that has been done in terms of cooperation for development in our continent in more than half a century”, said Lpez Obrador.

“This is the moment for us to decide to give up this abandonment, this contempt and this oblivion for Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.



Biden disputed that description

Biden took issue with Lopez Obrador’s characterization of US support. Departing from his prepared remarks, he noted that the US government has spent “tens of billions of dollars in the hemisphere” over the past 15 years and said he had secured agreements from G-7 countries to support infrastructure projects in region.

“The United States provides more foreign aid than any other country, almost combined, in the world not just to the hemisphere, but to the entire world,” Biden told Lopez Obrador.

“Unfortunately, our response just doesn’t end in the Western Hemisphere: it’s in central Europe. It’s in Asia. It’s in the Middle East. It’s in Africa,” he said. “I wish we had only one focus.”



Biden spent a lot of time with Lopez Obrador on this trip

Biden is known for putting a lot of stock in developing personal relationships with world leaders.

So far in office, he has spent more time with Trudeau at G-7 and G-20 and NATO meetings than with Lopez Obrador, who chose to boycott a major regional summit hosted by Biden in Los Angeles. Angeles last summer.

In an Oval Office meeting last summer with Lpez Obrador, the leftist leader was also hit on some politically sensitive issues, such as US gasoline prices.

The White House took pains on this trip to accommodate one of Lopez Obrador’s domestic political issues, landing Air Force One at Felipe Ángeles International Airport instead of the more convenient and central Benito Juárez International Airport.

Lpez Obrador was there to greet Biden on the tarmac.

Biden “had the opportunity to travel with President López Obrador from the airport to the city, which gave them the opportunity to have a one-on-one conversation about how they’re seeing the world right now, what’s on their minds,” he said. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters. “I think they both got a lot out of it,” he said.



Nearshoring is on the agenda for Tuesday

Biden is scheduled to meet with Trudeau on Tuesday before the three leaders sit down together.

A big issue on the agenda is how the three nations can work together on ‘rapprochement’ to reduce their dependence on China.

“In our ports in the Pacific, we still see how many ships full of goods are arriving, and this is something that is increasing and they are coming from Asia,” Lpez Obrador said. “Can’t we produce in America what we consume? That’s what we’re looking for. Of course we can,” he said.