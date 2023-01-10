Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on West Africa and the Sahel





Ambassador Richard Mills

Deputy US Representative to the United Nations

New York, New York

January 10, 2023 AS DELIVERED Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you, Deputy Special Representative Biha and President Touray for your information; your work and knowledge are especially valuable and important to us during this dangerous time for the region. Let me begin, like others, by noting that we are approaching the end of UNOWAS’s mandate; we strongly support its renewal before the end of this month and look forward to working with pen holders. Like our informants, the United States is deeply concerned by the security, humanitarian, and political crises unfolding in the Sahel; crises which are causing a dramatic increase in the power and influence of violent extremism, violent extremism which, as we have heard, is spreading in parts of West Coast Africa. Violent extremism thrives when state authorities are absent; when service delivery is poor; when democracy is fragile or transitory; when justice is unattainable; and when economic and political exclusion prevails. For the United States, instability in the Sahel is clearly a security problem with a democratic governance solution. And we also cannot ignore the fact that the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group is interfering in the internal affairs of African countries, robbing them of their resources, committing human rights violations, and endangering the safety and security of peacekeepers and personnel. the UN. Its presence and operations are not only failing to address the immediate violent extremist threat, but actually increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow. We are also very concerned about the democratic backsliding across the region and demand the return of democratically elected, civilian-led governments. We applaud UNOWAS’ ongoing efforts to support democratic processes and advise transitional governments on how to return to full civilian-led democracy. We strongly condemn the killing of 28 people in northern Burkina Faso at the end of December and will continue to engage with the transitional government to strengthen protections for human rights and civil liberties and support accountability for human rights violations and abuses. to man. We share the concerns expressed by the UN about the departure of the UN Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso and are concerned about reports that the French ambassador to Burkina Faso has been asked to leave the country. In Mali, the government must eliminate all restrictions against MINUSMA so that operation can effectively carry out the mandate authorized by this Council, which includes protecting civilians, promoting human rights and advancing peace and stability in Mali. . We must revive our collective action and support our African partners in addressing problems that cross borders. We welcome the efforts of the UN, AU, G5 Sahel and ECOWAS to support the region and hope to see the Joint Strategic Assessment soon in line with their timeline. Thank you. ###

