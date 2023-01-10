Speech by President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada before the bilateral meeting

President InterContinental

Mexico City, Mexico

10:42 a.m. CST

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Well, Mr. Prime Minister, it’s good to see you here. When we spoke at the G20, we spoke about the need for us as partners to continue not only to remain partners, but to increase our coordination. And that’s something that – that would do.

I think your phrase was: When we work together, we can achieve great things. And I believe that. I know the American press is tired of hearing me say this, but I’m optimistic. I am optimistic about the future and the future. And it will be hard, but there is a lot we can do together.

And the fact is that we have been partners and friends. They were NATO partners. Were involved in – North American Leaders Summit. Today we would go and see our counterpart, the President of Mexico.

But I think what we need to do and what we are doing is to demonstrate the unlimited economic potential that we have when we work together and – in the hemisphere, and to help the entire hemisphere.

And there would be a lot of talk, including clean energy. We must be the world’s clean energy powerhouse. And that’s not hyperbole; I honestly love this.

And we were also in a situation where you were in the process at home — and you are, and we’ve talked about it — of strengthening our supply chains so that nobody can arbitrarily hold us back or a pandemic in Asia prevent us from having access to critical elements that we need to do everything from building automobiles to many other things.

And, together, I think we’re accomplishing some really significant things. Today we would discuss how we can try to help stabilize Haiti and how we can deal with migration and, at the same time, strengthen our national security.

So I want to thank you again. You have always been there. Every time I called, you answered the phone. Of course, it’s the same here.

I don’t think we have—as I told a foreign leader who was of a different perspective than—than you and I are about world peace—and I told him—I said, well, I’m lucky. I got Canada to the north and Mexico to the south and two oceans on either side. You have – and then I described his circumstances. And he just looked at me like Ooh. (Laughter.)

But it’s true – we should make the most of it. And so, thanks for everything.

PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: Thank you, Joe. It’s great to be able to – to spend some time with you here – on some other local matters.

You and I have worked so closely on important global issues, whether it’s the pressures of China and Russia, and the illegal Russian occupation of Ukraine, and the need to continue to stand strong for democracy, for the rule of law, for – for opportunities and inclusive economic growth worldwide.

But, as you say, there are incredible things we can build here at home.

North America is the largest free trade bloc in the world, even larger than the European Union. We have an incredible amount to contribute to the world in goods and services, but also in technology and solutions that the world really needs. And our capacity to work together has brought us to places of extraordinary success. But in a time of worldwide disruption, a time of very real challenges, we can and must do even more.

So I’m really pleased with all the work that our people have done over the last many months and years to align or coordinate in order to lead the way to the net-zero transition that we all need to make as we at the same time ensuring that Canadians and Americans and Mexicans and others around the world can look to themselves in the future in an optimistic way and realize that, yes, they were in a time of challenges and strife, but, you’re right, there is much reason to be optimistic, especially for those of us in our own countries.

But it will take a lot of work, something that neither you, nor I, nor most of our citizens have ever feared. Rolling up our sleeves and building that better future and those better communities is absolutely essential.

So as we talk about issues, if its Haiti, if it’s some of the challenges in South America, if we talk about critical minerals and energy and how we’re going to continue to move forward to create those efficient and resilient supply and value chains that we need them, there are many things we can do together.

(Speaks in French.) (No translation provided.)

PRESIDENT BIDEN: Every time you end up like that, I think to myself, I should have spent more time in college. (Laughter.) I took French for years, but never

–

Thanks anyway.

10:47 a.m. CST